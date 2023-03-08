A 17-year-old is in state custody while his twin brother is in the hospital, after an argument that began on a school bus allegedly led to gunfire on Tuesday.
It happened around 4:00 p.m. CST at their home near the Marion/Grundy County line after exiting the bus.
The wounded twin was shot three times with a .45, Marion County Detective Gene Hargis said, after his brother went into the house to retrieve the gun during the argument.
"He fired four shots, three of them struck. One in each leg, and one grazed the right leg," Det. Hargis said on the phone Wednesday. "He had several surgeries and is expected to recover."
The boys live in Marion County but attend school in Grundy County due to zoning. No names have been released since the twins are minors.
The brother suspected in the shooting is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while the wounded twin remains in a Chattanooga hospital, authorities said.
