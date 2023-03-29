Tech professors awarded $1M federal grant for clean energy research

Tennessee Tech University professors, Jiahong Zhu and Ying Zhang, have been awarded a $1 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management for their research on clean energy solutions. The two are the only recipients of this grant in Tennessee and one of only six projects nationwide chosen for funding.
The project, titled “Spray Deposition of Coal-Derived Graphene-Copper Nanocomposites for Advanced Conductors” aims to develop materials made from coal-derived graphene and copper that will have better properties than the copper wires and cables currently used in clean energy applications. This new material will be made using a spray deposition process, which is a versatile and cost-effective way to create materials.
“We’re trying to minimize the use of coal for power generation,” says Zhu, principal investigator for the project. “Instead, we want to incorporate coal-derived carbon, such as graphene, into new materials that offer better performance for emerging applications. Converting coal into high-value products could also create job opportunities, which is especially significant for those in distressed communities that have been impacted by the recent energy transition.”
Zhu and Zhang, who are also married, have been faculty members at Tennessee Tech since 2000. This is their second major research collaboration; they previously received a Department of Energy grant for their research on high-temperature coatings to protect steam turbine blades in coal-fired power plants. Partnering with Tennessee State University, Copperweld, and Eastern Plating, the two seek to create better conductors for clean energy technologies that are both affordable and efficient.
The project will provide opportunities for students of color, female, and veteran students to participate in their clean energy research. It also has the potential to help spur further economic development in rural areas of the state. With the grant, Zhu and Zhang will be using a laboratory-scale gas atomizer that was purchased through a grant from the Office of Naval Research.
With their research, Zhu and Zhang are working to repurpose coal and coal waste to create better conductors for clean energy technologies that are both affordable and efficient. The duo’s work could have a significant impact on the Tennessee economy, creating job opportunities and spurring economic development in rural areas of the state.