"Tech Goes Home: Teacher Edition" courses still open in June + July

Tech Goes Home: Teacher Edition courses are still open to applicants in the Tennessee Valley.
Courses are open to anyone interested for the Wednesday, June 28 - Thursday, June 29 session, as well as sessions in July.
The two day skills training for Hamilton County Schools' teachers are offered in-person and virtual. Learn more and apply.
Teach Goes Home Chattanooga (TGH CHA) is The Enterprise Center's digital inclusion program for residents across Hamilton County. TGH CHA is modeled after the national after the national, award-winning Tech Goes Home Program.
The program has successfully provided participants with the tools, education, and access required for 21st century skills development since 1999. It partners with schools, public libraries, churches, nonprofits, other organizations across Hamilton County to offer free courses designed to help residents develop skills and habits required for smart technology and Internet use.
Participants receive fifteen hours of classroom training to help the, understand why the Internet is relevant in their daily lives. They will also have the option to purchase a new Chromebook or tablet for only $50 (upon completion of the course), and will receive assistance in obtaining access to low-cost home internet.