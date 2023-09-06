A recent human trafficking operation in Chattanooga has implicated five men, one of whom is David Acevedo, a special education teacher at Calvin Donaldson Elementary in Hamilton County.
Hamilton County Schools (HCS) confirmed Acevedo's involvement and suspended him without pay on August 29 pending an investigation.
The two-day sting was conducted by various law enforcement agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), on August 25th and 26th.
The operation aimed to rescue potential trafficking victims and identify individuals involved in human trafficking, promoting, recruiting, or soliciting others for commercial sex. TBI reported that seven women received assistance from Grow Free Tennessee, while others either declined services or were cited or arrested for unrelated warrants during the operation.
The collaborative effort involved the TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, the Chattanooga Police Department, the Office of 11th Judicial District Attorney General Coty Wamp, and Grow Free Tennessee.