Five men face charges after a human trafficking operation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in Chattanooga.
One of the men was identified as David Acevedo, a special education teacher at Calvin Donaldson Elementary in Hamilton County.
Hamilton County Schools confirmed Acevedo's involvement and suspended him without pay on August 29 pending an investigation.
Five men faces charges from the operation:
- David Acevedo - Simple Possession, Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Weapon, Drug Paraphernalia, Promoting Prostitution
- Jermaine Suttles - Promoting Prostitution
- Ian Strebeck - Promoting Prostitution, Drug Paraphernalia
- Jonathan Harris - Promoting Prostitution
- Brandon Nichols - Manufacture/Sale/Delivery of Schedule II – Fentanyl
The TBI says that seven women received assistance from Grow Free Tennessee, while others either declined services or were cited or arrested for unrelated warrants during the operation.
The two-day sting was conducted by various law enforcement agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, on August 25th and 26th.
The operation aimed to rescue potential trafficking victims and identify individuals involved in human trafficking, promoting, recruiting, or soliciting others for commercial sex.