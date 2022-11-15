The Hamilton County School District is trying to figure out how to fill some of the highest number of vacant substitute positions that they've ever had.
Almost half of all substitute positions in the district aren't filled.
"I can't remember a flu season in recent past that maybe has been this high this soon," said Joe Smith, the vice chairman of the Hamilton County School Board.
A district spokesperson said 254 teachers are out sick this week. Normally that's not an issues, however, the district has some of the highest number of unfilled substitute teacher positions open almost ever.
Forty-two% of substitute teaching positions are not filled, up 10% from just two weeks ago.
Smith said its further evidence of the need to increase pay for substitute teachers.
"We've got some work to do there," he said. "Those conversations are ongoing."
In May, the school board approved a 3% pay raise for full-time teachers, but did not touch pay for substitute teachers.
"Certainly, we're doing what we can to try and hold on to the teachers that we have," said Tiffanie Robinson, the chairwoman of the school board. "I really do believe that there's a lot more illness going around right now and that probably is a result of the pandemic. For so long, we were wearing masks."
The shortage has forced schools to get creative in covering classrooms. Some teachers are in charge of two classrooms at once. Others are filling in for teachers during prep periods.
"We're just in mid-November," said Smith. "So, what's it going to look like come February?"
You do not need to have a background in education to become a substitute teacher, and retired teachers can become a substitute without it affecting their pensions.
Click here to learn more about becoming a substitute teacher for the district.