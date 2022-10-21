Crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation will be working on the following road repair and construction projects over the next week.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. The US-27 N on-ramp at William Street has been closed and will remain closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. On Thursday, October 6 and Monday October 10th, the contractor will close the inside lane on I-24 West from MM176-178 from 9 PM-6 AM so that the contractor can pour the median barrier wall on I-24, weather permitting. On Sunday, October 9th the contractor will close the right lane on I-24 East from MM176-178 so that the contractor can restripe the new exit off I-24 to Broad St. This work will take place from 9 PM-6 AM. Beginning Sunday, October 9 from 9 PM -6 AM, the contractor will be opening the new Broad Street exit off I-24 and closing the existing exit to the Broad Street that is off the US27 South exit. Traffic from US27 S that needs to get to Broad Street will have to use the Williams Street exit. There will be detour signs to direct traffic off the Williams St. exit to Broad St. Also, with the new exit there will be a new signal at the intersection of Broad St. With the new traffic pattern, drivers needs to be aware of the changes.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions from MM 178 to MM 185: Beginning on 10/10/22 through 10/12/22, a mobile right shoulder closure operation utilizing an attenuator truck will take place in order to perform structure inspections. Work will take place from 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 concrete repair from MM 6.6 to MM 12.8: During this reporting period, the contractor will be having lane closures in both the Northbound and Southbound directions on I-75 from 9 PM-6 AM. During these lane closures, the contractor might have to temporary close some of the ramps so that they can work on the ramp.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-153 resurfacing from LM 3.5 to LM 3.7, including bridge expansion joint repair on the railroad overpass bridge (LM 3.6); SR-2 resurfacing on (US-11, US-64) from the NB interstate ramps (LM 20.6) to the Bradley County line (LM 24.4): During this reporting period, the contractor will be performing resurfacing operations between 7 PM and 6 AM. Also, starting 09/23/2022 there will be intermittent lane closures on SR-153, LM 3.6 to perform the bridge expansion joint repairs between 7 PM and 6 AM. The traveling public is encouraged to be aware of safety personnel and construction vehicles entering and exiting the jobsite.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 resurfacing from the Georgia state line (LM 0) to SR-2 (US-11, US-64, US-72, LM 2.2): Starting during this reporting period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures as they start working on this project.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (LEE HWY.) Utility Work eastbound at LM 21.8: Shoulder and single lane closures between Ooltewah Ringgold Road and Edgemon Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums/cones, and flaggers will be present, 10/06/22 from 9 am – 2 pm, with a rain date of 10/10/2022.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (LEE HWY.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 19.86 to LM 19.87: Shoulder and single lane closures at Tyner Road and Lee Hwy. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums/cones, and flaggers will be present, 10/06/22 from 9 am – 2 pm, with a rain date of 10/13/2022.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) slide repair between LM 29 and LM 30: During this reporting period, TDOT Maintenance and contract forces will have traffic reduced to one lane in each direction on US-27 (SR-29) to continue work on a new retaining wall and slope stabilization. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility work. The flagging operations will be performed on 10/06/22, 10/07/22, 10/08/22, 10/10/22, 10/11/22, and 10/12/22 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. A portion of Tucker Road has been closed from Spalding Drive to 5400 Tucker Road to allow for grading and utility operations. Starting on 10/08/22, traffic will be shifted onto the new alignment of SR-317 by the existing intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive and by Eastview Terrace. The tie-in of College Drive to SR-317 will be closed and a detour route will also be set up.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (APISON PK.) Utility Work westbound at LM 6.25: Shoulder and single lane closures from Meridian Drive and Branston Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums, and flaggers will be present, 10/10/22 from 9 am – 3 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (BONNY OAKS DR.) Utility Work both directions from LM 2.84 to LM 2.91: Shoulder and lane closures from N. Bishop Drive and Bonnyshire Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 10/06/22 through 10/12/22 from 9 am – 2 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (BONNY OAKS DR.) Utility Work westbound from LM 4.55 to LM 4.54: Shoulder and single lane closures from Lee Hwy and Silverdale Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums, and flaggers will be present, 09/22/22 through 10/21/22 from 9 am – 2 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-58 slide repair near LM 17: During this reporting period, the contractor will have SR-58 Northbound lane at LM 17 down to 1 lane during the duration of the project as the contractor starts working on the project.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (E. MAIN ST.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 6.01 to LM 5.92: Shoulder and single lane closures between S. Lyerly Street and S. Watkins Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums/cones, and flaggers will be present, 10/10/22 from 9 am – 2 pm, with a rain date of 10/12/2022.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 1.29 to LM .8: Mobile shoulder and lane closures on Ringgold Road as crews transition work zones between Mack Smith Road and Camp Jordan Parkway. This will also impact the Northbound and Southbound on ramps to I-75. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 09/13/22 through 10/12/22 from 9 AM - 2 PM.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) construction near Palisades Road (LM 15.2) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.4): Starting on Thursday of this reporting period, the contractor will be closing the right lane going up Signal Mountain Road. The lane will be closed from LM 15 (about 1/2 Mi from Palisades Road) to past Sunset Drive. This closure will be in effect for several months during the duration of this project.
HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be performing operations at the intersection connecting the S.I.A. route, Ferdinand Piech Way, & Volkswagen Dr. The new 4-way signalized intersection has begun operation & traffic has been shifted to the new alignment. Ferdinand Piech Way will still be closed to through traffic. Traveling public should be cautious of the new traffic pattern in effect including a lowered speed limit. The traveling public should also be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles & staff on and around the jobsite and the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.
BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 resurfacing from north of SR-311 (US-74 / MM 21) to north of SR-60 (MM 25.5): During this reporting period, the contractor will have intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 PM to 6 AM to perform final cleanup work and to remove construction signs. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 (US-11) resurfacing from Old Highway 11(LM 18.2) to near the Hiwassee River (LM 20.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will have daily lane closures on SR-2 (US-11) to perform resurfacing operations. These closures will be in place from 8 AM to 5:30 PM. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 (OCOEE ST. N.E.) Utility Work northbound at LM 14.16: Shoulder and single lane closures from 6th Street NE and 8th Street NE. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums, and flaggers will be present, 09/22/22 through 10/21/22 from 9 am – 2 pm.
BRADLEY AND HAMILTON COUNTY SR-312 microsurfacing from the Hamilton County line (LM 0) to west of White Oak Road (LM 4.8), and SR-312 microsurfacing from east of SR-58 (LM 14.3) to the Bradley County line (LM 17.7): During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on SR312 as the contractor starts work on this project. Flaggers will be directing traffic as the work is going on during the day with the possibility of pilot cars being used. Expect possible long delays as the flaggers stop traffic. If at all possible, seek alternative route.
BLEDSOE AND RHEA COUNTY SR-443 from SR-30 (LM 0) to near New Harmony Rd (LM 3.9) and in Rhea from the county line (LM 0) to SR-30 (LM 6.8): During the daytime the contractor will be performing safety improvements at two locations on SR-443 in Bledsoe and Rhea Counties. The SR-443 Bledsoe County location will be from SR-30 (LM 0.00) to Near New Harmony Rd (LM 3.93). The SR-443 Rhea County location will be from the Bledsoe County Line (LM 0.00) to SR-30 (LM 6.87). Traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by flaggers at each location. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.
COFFEE COUNTY SR-127 bridge construction over Bradley Creek (LM 4.7): Construction work on this project will continue this week. SR-127 at MM 4.66 will be closed until 09/30/2022 to support bridge construction work over Bradley Creek. A detour route will be provided via Prairie Plains Road and Miller Crossroads Road during construction work, signs and message boards are in place to show the detour route. Motorists should be alert to the new traffic pattern and encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment
[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV303]
COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) repair of bridge over Blue Spring Creek (LM 21.0): Construction work on this project will continue. The roadway will be reduced to one lane and control with traffic signal. One lane will be open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads, the maximum lane width is 12’. Motorists should be alert to a new traffic pattern and encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment.
[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Hussein/CNV145]
FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (US-41A) resurfacing from west of Sherwood Road (LM 27.2) to the Marion County line (LM 31): Construction work on this project will continue, the contractor will perform resurfacing work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Hussein/CNW086]
FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-279 resurfacing from SR-16 (US-41A) (LM0.0) to near SR-127 (LM 5.3): Construction work on this project will continue, the contractor will perform road repair work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Hussein/CNW125]
FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-433 (US-64) resurfacing from near SR-15 (US-64) to SR-50 (US-64) and on SR-50 (US-64) from SR-433 (US-64) to west of Rutledge Ford Rd: Construction work on this project will continue this week, the contractor will have lane closures on US64 to perform roadway repair work, the road will be reduced form 4 lanes (2 lanes in each direction) to 2 lanes (one lane in each direction). Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Hussein/CNW123]
MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0 to perform rockfall mitigation activities. Travel lanes at all sites have been shifted and are open to traffic. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.
[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNV912]
MARION COUNTY I-24 resurfacing from west of Martin Springs Road Exit (MM 141) to east of Big Fiery Gizzard Creek (MM 146): The contractor will continue resurfacing operations on I-24 from MM 140.8 (West of the Martin Springs Rd exit) to MM 146.0 (East of Fiery Gizzard Creek). Work times will be Sunday through Friday from 7 PM - 6 AM each night. Work will be occurring in the eastbound and westbound lanes and will close down one lane at a time. Tennessee Highway Patrol and a truck mounted attenuator w/ message board will be on site each night.
[Rogers Group, Inc./Voiles/CNV314]
MARION COUNTY SR-156 (STATE HWY. 156) TDOT Bridge Inspection eastbound at LM 15.20: Routine bridge inspections of the SR-156 bridge over the Tennessee River (LM 15.20) will be conducted from 10/10/22 through 10/14/22, from 9 AM to 3 PM. Special equipment needed to access portions of the bridge will require temporary lane closures of the right and lane and shoulder. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and be aware of message boards, signs, cones, personnel, and equipment.
MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, U.S 72, US-41) resurfacing from west of Spangler Road (LM 17.4) to east of Marion County Park Road (LM 20.7): During the daytime the contractor will be resurfacing and performing safety improvements on SR-2 in Marion County. The work will begin at LM 17.4 (near Spangler Rd) and go to LM 20.7 (near Marion County Park Rd). Traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.
MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-HWY. 41) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 25.7 to LM 26.2: traffic reduced to one lane for slide repairs and re-surfacing, traffic lights are in place.
MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: The contractor will be working on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 to construct a new bridge and repair a slide. Both work zones, at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9, have the travel lanes reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic lights. Please use caution when traveling through each work zone.
MARION COUNTY SR-27 resurfacing from near Ketner Mill Lane (LM 12.5) to near Bailey Lane (LM 16.6): During the daytime the contractor will be resurfacing and performing safety improvements on SR-27 in Marion County. The work will begin at LM 12.5 (near Ketner Mill Lane) and go to LM 16.6 (near Bailey Lane). Traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.
MARION COUNTY SR-283 (ALVIN YORK HWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 6.37 to LM 7.32: Mobile lane closures along SR-283 between Pickett Cemetery Road and Panorama Trail. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 09/19/22 through 12/31/22 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 resurfacing from near SR-2 (US-11 / LM 2.5) to west of County Road 750 (LM 8.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will have daily lane closures from 7 AM to 7 PM to perform roadway striping and guardrail repair. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (CONGRESS PKWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 12.93 to LM 12.1: Mobile shoulder closure along SR-2 between the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Dennis Street and the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Rocky Mount Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 08/15/22 through 04/12/23 from 7:30 am – 5:00 pm.
POLK COUNTY SR-33 (US-411) resurfacing from the Georgia state line (LM 0.0) to south of Lowery Road (LM 9.3): During this reporting period, daily lane closures will be in place from 8 AM to 5:30 PM starting Tuesday 09/20/22 as the contractor continues resurfacing operations. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
RHEA COUNTY SR-30 (STATE HWY. 30) Utility Work both directions from LM 12.62 to LM 16.33: Mobile shoulder and lane closures on SR-30 as crews transition work zones between New Union Road and SR-302. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage and flaggers will be present, 10/06/22 through 12/05/22 from 9 AM - 2:30 PM.
RHEA COUNTY SR-302 (OLD DIXIE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0.01 to LM 2.50: Mobile shoulder and lane closures on SR-302 as crews transition work zones between SR-30 and Taylor Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage and flaggers will be present, 10/06/22 through 12/05/22 from 9 AM - 2:30 PM.
VANBUREN COUNTY The repair of the bridge on Park Road over Fall Creek Falls Dam Overflow: The contractor will be repairing the Fall Creek Falls Dam Overflow bridge. The travel lanes over the bridge have been reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic signals. Please use caution when traveling through the work zone.