TDOT warns of traffic issues with new Buc-ee's set to open on Monday

A new Buc-ee's is opening in Tennessee on Monday - and with it TDOT is warning there may be some traffic disruptions.
The new location will be on I-40 at Exit 407 in Sevierville.
It will be the largest travel center in the world.
This is the second Buc-ee's in Tennessee. There is also one on I-75 in Calhoun, Georgia. The other one is Tennessee is in Crossville.
The new Buc-ee’s in Sevierville at I-40 Exit 407 is set to open on Monday, June 26. We expect heavy traffic in the area so please use extreme caution. This animation gives motorists a look at how to get to there. @THPKnoxville @SeviervillePD @SevierSheriff @SeviervilleTN pic.twitter.com/zQR8iLQFGz— Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) June 22, 2023