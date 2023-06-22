TDOT warns of traffic issues with new Buc-ee's set to open on Monday

A new Buc-ee's is opening in Tennessee on Monday - and with it TDOT is warning there may be some traffic disruptions. 

The new location will be on I-40 at Exit 407 in Sevierville. 

It will be the largest travel center in the world. 

This is the second Buc-ee's in Tennessee. There is also one on I-75 in Calhoun, Georgia. The other one is Tennessee is in Crossville.

