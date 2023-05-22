As is customary for major holidays, the Tennessee Department of Transportation hopes to not delay motorists by suspending all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes.
The suspension will start at noon on Friday, May 26 through 6:00am Tuesday, May 30.
TDOT says this will provide for maximum roadway capacity to motorists who are expected to travel in the state on the Memorial Day weekend.
"Suspending construction-related lane closures during the Memorial Day weekend will lessen congestion and delays on Tennessee's major highways," said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. "We want to do our part to help everyone have an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend and keep traffic flowing as smoothly and efficiently as possible."
Even with lifting of the road closures, drivers may still encounter some lane closures or restrictions while traveling through long-term construction projects.
In some locations, reduced speed limits will remain in effect in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.
AAA predicts 751,000 Tennesseans will hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, up 40,500 more than last year during the long holiday travel period.