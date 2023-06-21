TDOT to launch Project Milkweed to preserve monarch butterflies and other pollinators

TDOT will launch Project Milkweed to help create and preserve habitats for monarch butterflies and other pollinators.
The mail-order project will provide all Tennesseans with free native milkweed seeds that will be sent out in September and October.
TDOT says it will accept seed orders throughout the year. Shipments will be made during the fall season, specifically between August 1st and October 1st. For orders placed after October 1st, the seeds will be shipped during the subsequent fall season.
To ensure successful germination, it is recommended to plant the milkweed seeds before October 15th. The winter cold is essential for the germination process of milkweed seeds.
You can find detailed information regarding planting and maintenance guidelines to contribute to this cause here.