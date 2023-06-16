The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting a series of meetings at the end of the month to discuss what residents can expect during Phase II of the 75/24 split interchange project.
The planned improvements for Phase II of the interchange at Interstate 75 and Interstate 24 in Hamilton County will have an impact on traffic, TDOT said.
Live near the 75/24 split? Curious about Phase 2 of the interchange modifications? We’re coming to a neighborhood near you to talk about upcoming construction activities that’ll have an impact on traffic. Until then, check out our project website! ⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/f7H4VBwUcc pic.twitter.com/nLeymvONuh— myTDOT (@myTDOT) June 16, 2023
Upcoming meetings:
- Brainerd Community Meeting - Monday, June 26, 2023 at 6:00 at Brainerd Crossroads (BX) located at 4011 Austin Street, Chattanooga, TN 37411
- East Ridge Community Meeting - Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 6:00 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help School (OLPH) located at 505 S Moore Road, Chattanooga, TN 37412
- East Brainerd Community Meeting - Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 6:00 at Concord Baptist Church located at 7025 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37412
Read the full Phase II plan and timeline by clicking here.