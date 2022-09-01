Lane closing activities on state highways and interstates across Tennessee will be suspended for Labor Day weekend, according to TDOT.
Construction activities involving lane closings will reportedly end at noon Friday, September 2, and resume at 6:00am on September 6th to provide maximum roadway capacity over the holiday weekend.
Though the closings will be temporarily ended, workers still may be present on sites and drivers are encouraged to continue to adhere to posted speed limits.
TDOT reminds motorists that drivers convicted of speeding in work zones with workers present could face a fine of up to $500.