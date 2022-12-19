Drivers in Tennessee will get a small gift from the Tennessee Department of Transportation for the holidays - all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways will be paused in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state.
No temporary lane closures will be allowed for construction on Tennessee roadways beginning at 6:00am Friday, December 23, 2022, through 6:00am on Monday, January 2, 2023.
“With so many people expected to travel Tennessee roadways during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, keeping traffic moving and getting everyone to their destinations safely is our top priority,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “As always, please wear your seatbelt, reduce your speed, avoid distractions, and never drink and drive.”
AAA expects an estimated 2.6 million Tennesseans to travel between December 23 and January 2 with most of them driving.
Except for a few long-term closures that must remain in place for safety, all construction-related closures will be suspended during the holiday period.
Workers may still be on-site in some construction zones. Drivers should obey all posted speed limits, particularly in construction areas.
Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possibly increased insurance premiums.