Those hitting the roads for one last summer adventure will have a bit less trouble this Labor Day holiday.
Crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation will pause all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways for the Labor Day holiday travel period.
Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity starting at noon on Friday, September 1, until 6:00am on Tuesday, September 5th.
This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists traveling during the Labor Day holiday.
“The Labor Day holiday is typically a busy travel time,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “We want to ensure that the thousands of travelers using Tennessee’s roadways during this period arrive at their destinations quickly and safely without being impeded by road construction delays.”
Even though lane closures will be paused, workers will still be on-site in many construction zones, and drivers are urged to obey posted speed limits.
Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possibly increased insurance premiums.