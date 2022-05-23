Despite the high gas prices, the Tennessee Department of Transportation says that nearly 87% of Tennessee Memorial Day travelers plan to drive. AAA predicts 698,000 Tennesseans are forecast to take a holiday road trip. That’s 4.1% more than last year’s holiday weekend.
As is customary for major holidays, TDOT will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at noon on Friday, May 27 through 6:00am on Tuesday, May 31.
This suspension of lane closures is designed to help motorists by providing the maximum roadway capacity possible throughout the state.
"Suspending construction-related lane closures during the Memorial Day weekend will lessen congestion and delays on Tennessee's major highways," said TDOTD Interim Commissioner Joe Galbato. "We want to do our part to help everyone have an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend and keep traffic flowing as smoothly and efficiently as possible."
Drivers may still come across some lane closures or restrictions while traveling through long-term construction projects.
Additionally, speed limits will remain in effect in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.