The now-$97.2 million third phase of the Apison Pike widening and realignment project launched more than two years ago in Collegedale is almost two-thirds complete but with plenty of work still left to do, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Project contractor Charleston, Tennessee-based Wright Brothers Construction Co. is still on pace to finish the third phase of the project from Ooltewah Ringgold Road to east of Layton Lane by June 2025, TDOT spokeswoman Rae-Anne Bradley said via email.
The first two phases between Interstate 75 and Ooltewah Ringgold Road have been completed, and the fourth phase that will stretch from Layton Lane to East Brainerd Road is under development, according to TDOT.
