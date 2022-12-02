Crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation continue their work to repair and improve the roads.
Here's what you may encounter next week:
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. The US-27 NB On-Ramp at William St. has been closed and it will be closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. During this reporting period, the contractor will be having lane closures on the US27 Southbound Ramp onto I24 Eastbound. On Thursday night from 9 PM-6 AM, they will be having a lane closed on this ramp as they work to temporary pave the left shoulder to take out the existing rumble stripe. On Sunday night, the contractor will have lane closures on the US27 Southbound Ramp onto I24 Eastbound as the contractor works to close the right lane on the ramp and to shift the 2 remaining lanes with temporary striping. On Monday night, the contractor will have lane closures on US27 Southbound ramp onto I24 Eastbound again as they work to install barrier wall. If any of these days are rained out, the contractor will work on Tuesday night to finish the closing of the right lane on the US27 Southbound ramp onto I24 East. Starting on Sunday night, the US27 Southbound ramp onto I24 Eastbound will be down to 2 lanes with the Williams St. Exit still open. This ramp will be this way for several months and traffic is advised to drive with caution in this area.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 TDOT Maintenance both directions from MM 180.5 to MM 183: During this reporting period, TDOT Maintenance forces will be closing the inside lanes on I-24 from MM 180.5 to MM 183 in both directions for repair of highway lighting. These closures will be in place nightly from 9 PM to 6 AM starting 12/05/22 through 12/08/22.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 concrete repair from MM 6.6 to MM 12.8: During this reporting period, the contractor will be having lane closures in both the Northbound and Southbound directions on I-75 from 9 PM-6 AM. During these lane closures, the contractor might have to temporary close some of the ramps so that they can work on the ramp.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-153 resurfacing from LM 3.5 to LM 3.7, including bridge expansion joint repair on the railroad overpass bridge (LM 3.6); SR-2 resurfacing on (US-11, US-64) from the NB interstate ramps (LM 20.6) to the Bradley County line (LM 24.4): During this reporting period, the contractor will have temporary lane closures on SR-153 NB/SB, LM 3.6, between the hours of 9 PM – 6AM, starting 11/30/22 to 12/01/22 to remove construction signs. The traveling public is encouraged to be aware of safety personnel and construction vehicles entering and exiting the jobsite.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 resurfacing from the Georgia state line (LM 0) to SR-2 (US-11, US-64, US-72, LM 2.2): During this reporting period, there will be lane closures during the day as the contractor will be starting to mill the roadway. There will be flaggers stopping traffic as this work is being done. The motoring public needs to expect possible long delays as this work is going on.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility work. The flagging operations will be performed on 12/01/22, 12/02/22, 12/05/22, 12/06/22, and 12/07/22 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. Traffic has been shifted onto the new alignment of SR-317 by the existing intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive and by Eastview Terrace.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (AMNICOLA HWY.) Utility Work westbound at LM 1.42: Shoulder and single lane closures from the Railroad Bridge to Chattanooga State Campus Entrance. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels will be present, 11/28/22 through 12/07/22 from 9 am - 2 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (E. MAIN ST.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 5.94 to LM 6.38: Shoulder and single lane closures from S. Orchard Knob Ave and S. Watkins Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels will be present, 12/01/22 through 01/31/23 from 9 am - 2 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (MARKET ST.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions from LM 9.64 to LM 10.14: On Sunday, 12/04/22, from 8 AM - 1 PM, The Market Street Bridge will be closed to traffic, both directions, for the quarterly lift operation inspection. Detours will be in place.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) construction near Palisades Road (LM 15.2) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.4): The contractor has closed the right lane going up the Signal Mountain Road from LM 15 (about 1/2 Mi from Palisades Road) to past Sunset Drive. This closure will be in effect for several months during the duration of this project. Also, there will several intermittent lane closures daily on SR8(Signal Mountain Road) as the contractor is working on SR8 (Signal Mountain Road).
HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be performing resurfacing operations starting 10/20/2022 throughout the intersection connecting the S.I.A. route, Ferdinand Piech Way, & Volkswagen Dr. The new 4-way signalized intersection will continue to operatorial & traffic has been shifted to the new alignment. Traveling public should be cautious of the new traffic pattern and lane shifts in effect including a lowered speed limit. The traveling public should also be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles & staff on and around the jobsite and the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period the contractor will have short term intermittent lane closures throughout the project for utility relocation and moving equipment as work continues on new roadway alignments and a new bridge over Candies Creek. Paving operations will result in increased short term lane blockages during this reporting period. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 (OCOEE ST. N.E.) Utility Work northbound at LM 14.46: Shoulder and single lane closures from 6th Street NE to 15th Street NW. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels will be present, 12/06/22 through 12/07/22 from 9 am - 3 pm.
MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0 to perform rockfall mitigation activities. Travel lanes at all sites have been shifted and are open to traffic. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.
MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: The contractor will be working on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 to construct a new bridge and repair a slide. Both work zones, at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9, have the travel lanes reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic lights. Please use caution when traveling through each work zone.
MARION COUNTY SR-28 repair of four corrugated metal pipe culverts at LM 6.7, 7.3, 7.7, and 7.9.: The contractor will be repairing corrugated metal pipes on SR-28 in Sequatchie County at LM 6.7, LM 7.3, LM 7.7, and LM 7.9. This work will require shoulder closures only. From December 5th beginning at 7 am until December 12th at 5 pm the contractor will close Wiley Ross Road at mm 7.7 on SR 28 in Marion County, please follow signed detour route. Please use caution when driving through the work zones. RESTRICTIONS: No through traffic to SR 28 at mm 7.7 from Wiley Ross Road.
MARION COUNTY SR-283 (ALVIN YORK HWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 6.37 to LM 7.32: Mobile lane closures along SR-283 between Pickett Cemetery Road and Panorama Trail. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 09/19/22 through 12/31/22 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 bridge repair over Chestuee Creek (LM 11.7): During this reporting period, the contractor will begin removing asphalt from the bridge over Chestuee Creek. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane controlled by flaggers daily from 8 AM to 5:30 PM. Traffic on the bridge over Chestuee Creek on SR-163 at LM 11.74 will be reduced to a single lane controlled by a traffic signal. Maximum horizontal clearance will be limited to 11’. Wide load detour routes will be posted. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: Horizontal clearance maximum 11’.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 resurfacing from near SR-2 (US-11 / LM 2.5) to west of County Road 750 (LM 8.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will have daily lane closures from 7 AM to 7 PM to perform roadway striping and guardrail repair. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (CONGRESS PKWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 12.93 to LM 12.1: Mobile shoulder closure along SR-2 between the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Dennis Street and the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Rocky Mount Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 08/15/22 through 04/12/23 from 7:30 am – 5:00 pm.
RHEA COUNTY SR-302 (OLD DIXIE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0.01 to LM 2.5: Mobile shoulder and lane closures on SR-302 as crews transition work zones between SR-30 and Taylor Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage and flaggers will be present, 10/06/22 through 12/05/22 from 9 AM - 2:30 PM.