Crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, along with contract crews, are having a very busy summer working to comnplete road improvement and repair projects before cold weather arrives in the Tennessee Valley.
Here are this week's road projects you may encounter on your daily drive:
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 concrete repair from east of the I-124 (US-27) ramps (MM 179.0) to east of Long Street (MM 178.8): During this reporting period from 9 PM-6 AM, there will be nightly lane closures on I-24 and the I-24 W off ramp to US-27 N. During this work, there is the possibility that ramps might be temporarily closed. Starting Friday August 18th at 9 PM till 6 AM Monday August 21st, the contractor will have one lane closed on the US-27 N ramp from I-24 W. To do this lane closure, there will be 1 lane on I-24 WB closed from MM 180 to MM179 ramp. They will have the Inside lane closed as they will be removing the roadway concrete and repouring the concrete slabs back. Also, during this work the 2nd Market St. off-ramp, the William St. US-27 N on-ramp, and the US-27 N on-ramp at Broad St. will be closed. Drivers will access Market St. via Exit 180A on I-24 West. Drivers will access US-27 N via the MLK on-ramp instead of Broad St. Traffic should expect possible long delays during this time and to find alternate routes around this area. RESTRICTIONS: Loads over 11 ft. will not be able to use this route.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): The contractor has opened up the new Frontage Road that runs from Broad St to Market St. Williams St will be reopened to traffic. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St exit off I-24 and closed the existing exit to the Broad St off the US27 S exit. The contractor has opened up the new ramp off the US-27 S. On Friday night into Saturday morning, from 9 PM-10 AM Saturday morning, the contractor will have on lane closed on the US27 S ramp onto I-24 E as the contractor works in this area. There will be intermittent lane closures as the contractor works to finish work on project. During this reporting period, the contractor will have lane closures on I-24 in both directions from MM 177-180 so the contractor can stripe with permanent roadway markings. Also, during non-peak hours, the contractor will be having temporary lane closures on Broad St and Market St as they work to place the permanent pavement markings.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: All work is weather permitting. There will be nightly lane closures and rolling roadblocks, 9 PM to 6 AM, on I-24 in both directions from Germantown Road to Spring Creek Road (MM182 to MM185) for demolition of the McBrien Road and S. Moore Road overpass. Intermittent non-rush hour lane closures will also be necessary throughout the period on South Terrace and North Terrace between Germantown Road and Belvoir Avenue to work on street lighting. Moore Road and McBrien Road bridges over I-24 are closed as well as the entrance and exit ramps to I-24 between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road. A continuous flow detour using Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road is in place for local traffic. The closures and detour will be in place for approximately 12 months. RESTRICTIONS: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir and Moore Road closed.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-153 slope stabilization near LM 7.1: During this reporting period, The Northbound on and off ramps from SR-153 to North Access Road will remain closed. This closure is necessary to perform slope stabilization. Northbound traffic will detour via Amnicola Highway and Dupont Parkway to North Access Rd. Traffic from Lake Resort Drive will detour via North Access Rd to Hixson Pike to access SR-153. Detour routes are posted with signs. This closure will remain in place until the slope stabilization work is completed. RESTRICTIONS: SR 153 North on and off ramps closed at North Access Rd.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (CUMMINGS HWY.) Utility Work both directions at LM 3.3: Shoulder closure on Cummings Hwy at the intersection with Drew Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 08/14/23 through 09/01/23 from 9 am - 4 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 08/17/23, 08/18/23, 08/21/23, 08/22/23 and 08/23/23 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. Flagging operations will also be required on Merc Lane for grading operations.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (DUPONT PKWY.) Utility Work northbound from LM 2.21 to LM 2.47: Utility construction on Dupont Parkway will require a northbound shoulder and single lane closure on the C. B. Robinson bridge over Tennessee River. Traffic will be shifted to a temporary traffic pattern while construction is ongoing. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area and be aware of the traffic pattern shifts. Work will begin 7/10/23 and is expected to continue through August.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (E. MAIN ST.) Utility Work eastbound at LM 6.93: NIGHTTIME Shoulder and lane closures on E. Main Street between Gulf Street and South Holtzclaw Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 08/21/23 through 08/25/23 from 9 pm - 5 am.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) construction near Palisades Road (LM 15.2) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.4): The contractor has closed the right lane going up the Signal Mountain Road from LM 15 (about 1/2 Mi from Palisades Road) to past Sunset Drive. This closure will be in effect for several months during the duration of this project. There will be intermittent lane closures on Signal Mountain Road as the contractor will have flaggers out as they work. Due to the possibility of flaggers stopping traffic, traffic should be aware of possible delays in this area.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-41, US-76) Bachman Tubes cleaning: On Thursday night of this reporting period, the contractor will close the tunnels from 8 PM – 6 AM to clean it. There will be a signed detour for traffic to follow to get around the closure.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 construction of pedestrian facilities from West 13th St (LM 8.5) to East 4th St (LM9.4): During this reporting period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures on the project as they work on removing existing curb ramps and replacing them.
BRADLEY AND HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 resurfacing from Wesleyan Road (LM15.3) in Hamilton County to SR-60 (LM 3.6) in Bradley County: During this reporting period the contractor will install construction signs and mobilize equipment to begin microsurfacing operations. Intermittent lane closures are possible daily from 8 AM to 6 PM as signs are installed. Motorists should reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 (N. LEE HWY.) Utility Work both directions at LM 13.31: Shoulder and north and southbound lane closures on N. Lee Hwy between King Den Drive and Paul Huff Parkway/Stuart Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 07/05/23 through 08/24/23 from 9 am - 2 pm.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 (US-11, US-64) AND SR-40 (US-64) AND SR-74 AND SR-311 resurfacing: During this reporting period, the contractor will begin be performing upgrades to guardrail and installing rumble stripe. Daily lane closures are possible from 8 AM to 6 PM as the contractor continues work in this area. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period the contractor will have short term intermittent lane closures throughout the project for utility relocation and moving equipment as work continues on new roadway alignments and a new bridge over Candies Creek. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
COFFEE COUNTY I-24 resurfacing from near Cheatem Springs Rd (MM 100.3) to SR- (US-41, MM 105.7): The contractor will continue the milling/resurfacing operations. Work will occur in both directions Sunday through Friday from 7 PM - 6 AM each night. The contractor will only close one lane at a time. Tennessee Highway Patrol and a truck mounted attenuator w/ message board will be on site each night. Speed limit will be reduced during work hours to 60 MPH. Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.
COFFEE AND FRANKLIN AND WARREN COUNTY SR-127 resurfacing from SR-2 (US-41) in Coffee County to SR-108 in Warren County and in Franklin County from SR-16 (US-41A) to near Farm Ln: Resurfacing work is being implemented daily. Flaggers will be utilized, reducing the road to one lane while workers are present. Motorists should be alert to all project activity and encouraged to use caution throughout the work zone.
GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 at LM 3.3 construction of a concrete slab bridge and retaining walls: A detour is in place and will remain for the duration of the project. Motorists are advised to be alert to all project activity and encouraged to use caution throughout the work zone.
GRUNDY COUNTY SR-50 resurfacing from near I-24 (LM 0.4) to near the Elk River (LM 7.0): Resurfacing work is being implemented daily. Traffic will be temporarily slowed and may experience intermittent lane closures to support this work. Motorists should be alert to all project activity and encouraged to use caution throughout the work zone.
MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0 to perform rockfall mitigation activities. On 08/16/23 and 08/17/23 from 8 PM ET – 6 AM ET on I-24 West at MM 137.5 the contractor will be grinding existing paint lines and striping new lanes for a new rockfall mitigation work site. This work will require a double left lane closure, leaving only one lane open to traffic. Once that work is complete, they will pick up traffic control for the double left lane closure. Then they will setup a single right lane closure to perform grinding and striping in the lane, leaving 2 lanes open to traffic.
MARION COUNTY I-24 resurfacing from the Tennessee River Bridge (MM 160) to the Georgia Stateline (MM 167): The contractor is performing resurfacing operations on I-24 in both directions from the Tennessee River bridge (MM 160) to the Georgia State Line (MM 167). This work will require nighttime closures from 7 PM - 6 AM each night. One lane will be closed, leaving one lane open to traffic. Tennessee Highway Patrol and crash trucks will be on site during the work. Please use caution when traveling through the work zone.
MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-HWY. 41) Utility Work both directions from LM 16 to LM 18: Mobile shoulder and single lane closures from Old Chattanooga Pike and Dixon Lane/Dover Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, barrels/cones, and flaggers will be present, 06/12/23 through 08/23/23 from 9am - 2pm.
MARION COUNTY SR-27 (US-72) repair of bridges over Battle Creek (LM 3.9): The contractor will be repairing the bridges over Battle Creek on SR-27 at LM 3.9. Phase one traffic control has been setup and the contractor is continuing work. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.
MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: Construction has been completed on the bridge at LM 27.9 and slide repair at LM 26.9 on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) in Marion County. The temporary traffic signals will be removed which will require a lane closure controlled by flaggers.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 construction of a bridge over Middle Creek (LM 13.4): During this reporting period, traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals. County Road 567 will be closed to traffic (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY) and detoured to SR 39. This closure is necessary to perform the bridge replacement. The lane restriction will remain in place until the bridge replacement is completed.
MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 at SR-68 (LM 26.9) construction of a roundabout, and safety improvements on SR-58 near Nebo Road (LM 29.2): During this period, the contractor will be performing grading operations for construction of a new roundabout. Intermittent lane closures are possible on SR-58 and SR-68 from 8 AM to 6 PM as work is performed. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 resurfacing from south of Polymer Drive (LM 15.3) to north of Z Street (LM 18.4): During this reporting period, daily lane closures are possible between 8 AM and 6 PM as the contractor continues this work. Also, intermittent sidewalk closures will happen for safety upgrades. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
POLK COUNTY SR-68 repair of the bridge over the Hiwassee River (LM 4.8): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue work on bridge repairs to the SR-68 bridge over the Hiwassee River. A temporary traffic signal system has been installed to reduce traffic to a single lane on the bridge over the Hiwassee River. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-8 resurfacing from near SR-111 (LM 30.1) to the Van Buren County line (LM 33.5): The contractor will be performing resurfacing operations on SR-8 from near SR-111 (LM 30.1) to the Van Buren County Line (33.5). This work will require single lane closures controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.