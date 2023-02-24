Plan ahead! Crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation will work several projects within the next week, including rockfall mitigation and other construction activities that will result in rolling roadblocks.
Read the full list of planned roadwork activities from Feb. 23 to March 1, 2023:
CLAY COUNTY SR-52 miscellaneous safety improvements from near Meadow Lane to Hummingbird Lane (LM 14 to LM 15) and from Hill Top Road to Harve Knight Road (LM 0.7 to LM 3.1): The contractor will be on site intermittently performing various operations. During this time, the contractor will utilize lane closures and flaggers to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop as they approach.
CLAY COUNTY SR-52 repair of the bridge over Trace Creek (LM2.3): The contractor will be on site preparing for bridge repairs. During this time, the contractor will use flaggers to control traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and follow detour signage.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany any closures. Hubert Conley Road at the intersection of US-127 is scheduled to be closed beginning 02/20/23 for a utility crossing. The road will be closed for up to 1 week. Detours will be posted for motorists to use Potato Farm Road. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of reduced speed zones.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) grading, drainage, signals and paving from SR-68 to south of the bridge over Byrd's Creek (LM 9.7 to LM 10.6): Grading activities are in progress along SR-28 and SR-68. Traffic has been shifted to a temporary traffic pattern while construction is ongoing along SR-28 (US-127). Concrete barrier rail is being placed along areas where work is to be performed. Construction equipment and vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area and be aware of the traffic pattern shifts.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) repair of bridges over Byrds Creek (LM 10.7) and Three Mile Creek (LM 11.1): Construction activities are ongoing under the bridges over Byrds Creek and Three Mile Creek. Temporary lane closures will be necessary at times for the work to be performed. Flaggers, advanced signs, and cones or drums will accompany any lane closures. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127S) repair of the bridges over the Little Obed River (LM 16): The right lane on SR-28 (US-127S) has been closed in both directions as well as the median crossovers nearest the bridges. Motorists should be aware of the new lane closure change and merge early if possible. Construction crews will be performing bridge deck replacement activities on and under the bridges. Construction vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction activities are in progress. Activities will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462) and Genesis Road (SR-298), as well as short term closures of City streets. Flagging operations will accompany these closures with appropriate signs. A utility crossing is scheduled for Interstate Drive (SR-462) near the intersection of US-127 (SR-28) beginning on 02/17/23. Interstate Drive (SR-462) will be reduced to one lane with flaggers and detour signs. Northside Drive is scheduled to be closed beginning on 2/19/23 for a utility crossing. Appropriate signs will be displayed. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zones.
CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will be continuing work along the new alignment of SR 28. In addition, the contractor will be performing utility work adjacent to the existing alignment of SR 28. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.
DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.
DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb County line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor is utilizing flagging operations throughout the project to complete remaining work. Motorists are now utilizing all new alignment for SR-56. Motorists should use caution at the intersections of SR-56 and all side roads through the project, as these intersections have changed recently. Motorists traveling old SR-56 should use South Tittsworth and the newly constructed Turner Road to access the new alignment of SR-56. Work will be on-going near College Street and Douglas Road to complete grade work. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph through the construction zone. Motorists should expect delays, watch for flaggers, and use caution when traveling through the work zone.
JACKSON COUNTY SR-85 safety improvements from Gainesboro city limits (LM 15.6) to Brown Stafford Cemetery Ln (LM 19.1): The contractor will be on site intermittently performing various safety improvement operations. During this time, the contractor will utilize lane closures and flaggers to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop as they approach.
OVERTON COUNTY SR-293 repair of bridge over Branch (LM3.7): The contractor will be on site continuing bridge repair operations. During this time, the contractor will detour traffic around the work zone utilizing detour shown on plans. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and follow detour signage.
PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 Utility Work both directions from MM 275 to MM 277: Shoulder closures on I-40 at Exit 276 Old Baxter Road. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, and signage will be present, 02/21/23 through 02/22/23 from 9 am – 2 pm, with rain date of 03/01/23 through 03/02/2023. [2023-042]
PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (BURGESS FALLS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.25 to LM 5.57: Shoulder and single lane closures from Cane Creek Road to the intersection of Cookeville Boatdock Road and Burgess Falls Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/17/22 through 03/01/23 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-771]
PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities and utility work throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.
PUTNAM COUNTY SR-62 (CLARKRANGE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 1.01 to LM 4.15: Mobile shoulder and single lane closures from Hill Crest Drive to Dripping Springs Road. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, signage, drums/cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/23/23 through 03/31/23 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2023-083]
DISTRICT 28
CANNON COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) construction from near Barker Road (LM 1.2) to east of Hoover Road (LM 2.5): Right Lane closures in both directions of SR-1 will remain in place while the contractor is completing grade work. Flaggers may be present to load and unload equipment. Motorists should use caution through the work zone and watch for workers.
CANNON COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) installation of a flashing beacon at the intersection of SR-281 (Center Hill Road, LM 12.4): The contractor will be utilizing right lane closures through the work zone to complete underground work. Motorists should use caution through the work zone and watch for flaggers that may be present.
CANNON AND WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair and paving from east of Lincoln Lane (LM 11) in Cannon County to Robinson Road (LM 9.4) in Warren County: The contractor may utilize short term lane closures and flagging operations to complete any remaining work. Motorists should use caution through the work zone and watch for flaggers.
COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 (TULLAHOMA-MANCHESTER HWY.) Utility Work northbound from LM 9.2 to LM 13.94: Mobile shoulder and single lane closures from Emerson Drive to Jack Welch Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, signage, drums/cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/23/23 through 03/24/23 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-693]
FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-50 repair of bridge over the Elk River (LM 1.6): The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled with a traffic signal. One lane will be open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads, the maximum lane width is 11.5’. Motorists should be alert to a new traffic pattern throughout the duration of the project and encouraged to use caution while being alert to construction personnel and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: The restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until project is complete. The width of the open lane will only allow 11.5' of passage.
GRUNDY COUNTY SR-15 (US-41A) construction of pedestrian facilities from north of Clifftops Avenue (LM 1.3) to I-24 (LM 1.8) in Monteagle: During this reporting period the contractor will continue implementing a lane shift that will be in place for the duration of the project. Motorists are encouraged to use caution daily. Contractor will be performing various operations.
GRUNDY COUNTY SR-50 (--) TDOT Bridge Maintenance westbound at LM 6.95: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be performing concrete repairs to the median wall on Monday, February 27 through Tuesday February 28, on SR50 over the Elk River. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.
MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0 to perform rockfall mitigation activities. On Tuesday 02/28/23, Wednesday 03/01/23, and Thursday 03/02/23 from 1 PM - 4 PM, the contractor will be performing rolling roadblocks to cut down and clear trees from the top bench at site 3 MM 137.2. The rolling roadblock will last approximately 20 minutes then traffic will be released. Travel lanes at all remaining sites have been shifted and are open to traffic. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.
MARION COUNTY SR- 2 (US-41, US-64, US-72) miscellaneous safety improvements from the Jasper city limits (LM 19.1) to SR-27 (LM 19.23): The contractor will be working in Marion County on SR-2 from LM 19 to LM 21. They will be installing guardrail and painting using a single lane closure. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.
MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: The contractor will be working on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 to construct a new bridge and repair a slide. Both work zones, at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9, have the travel lanes reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic lights. Please use caution when traveling through each work zone.
DISTRICT 29
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 (S. LEE HWY.) TDOT Contractor both directions from LM 14.8 to LM 19.8: During this reporting period, TDOT contractors will have short-term intermittent closures with flaggers for utility location work. Work will begin at 8:30 AM and continue until 5:00 PM daily. One lane of traffic will be open at all times under a flagging operation. [JMT Consultants/FORD]
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-40 (WATERLEVEL HWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 2.04 to LM 8.62: Shoulder and single lane closures from Hancock Road NE to Durkee Road NE. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums/cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/23/23 through 03/27/23 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-263]
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period the contractor will have short term intermittent lane closures throughout the project for utility relocation and moving equipment as work continues on new roadway alignments and a new bridge over Candies Creek. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-124 Utility Work both directions at MM 0.59: THP assisted rolling roadblock along I-124 / US-27 at the interchange for I-24. The rolling roadblock will begin westbound on I-24 at MM 184 (S. Moore Road) and southbound on SR-29 at LM 3.5 (Morrison Springs Road). Motorists should be prepared to stop and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. THP, trucks, and signage will be present, 02/26/23 from 6 AM to 8 AM, with rain dates of 03/05/23 and 03/12/23. [2022-177]
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. On Monday and Tuesday Night, the contractor will be temporarily close the US 27 N ramp at Exit 178 from I24 E from 9 PM - 6 AM so that the contractor can move some existing barrier walls. During this closure, traffic wanting to travel on US27 NB from I24 EB will have to get off at Exit 180A at Rossville Blvd. There will be detour signs directing traffic back to US27NB. Also, on these days the contractor will have a lane closed on I24 E from MM 177 - MM179 to move barrier wall between the Williams St Bridge and Market St Exit.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Weather permitting, the contractor will implement single lane closures between the hours of 9 PM until 6 AM Sunday through Thursday, at following locations: I-24 W MM 185 to MM 183 and North Terrace, I-75 NB MM 2 to MM 4, I-75 SB MM 4 to MM 2.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 resurfacing from the Georgia state line (LM 0) to SR-2 (US-11, US-64, US-72, LM 2.2): During this reporting period, there will be lane closures during the day as the contractor will be starting to mill the roadway. There will be flaggers stopping traffic as this work is being done. Drivers should expect possible long delays as this work is going on.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (LEE HWY.) Utility Work both directions at LM 20.01: Shoulder and single lane closures from Bonny Oaks Drive to Tyner Road. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, signage, drums/cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/27/23 through 03/03/23 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2023-095]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-27 (ROSSVILLE BLVD.) Utility Work southbound at LM 7.37: Shoulder and single lane closures from E. 44th Street to 7th Street. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, signage, drums/cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/23/23 through 02/24/23 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2023-084]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) TDOT Maintenance northbound from LM 0.85 to LM 1.00: Beginning Sunday night 02/26/23 at 8 PM, TDOT maintenance forces and contract crews will have lane closures on US-27 N beginning at the north end of the Olgiati bridge to perform concrete leveling work. These closures will be in place each night from 8 PM to 6 AM until 03/02/23.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility work. The flagging operations will be performed on 02/23/23, 02/24/23, 02/27/23, 02/28/23 and 03/01/23 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (E. MAIN ST.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 5.94 to LM 6.38: Shoulder and single lane closures from S. Orchard Knob Ave and S. Watkins Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels will be present, 12/01/22 through 03/31/23 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2022-754]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (E. MAIN ST.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 7.52 to LM 7.48: Shoulder and single lane closures from Madison Street to Slayton Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums/cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/16/23 through 03/06/23 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-797]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work westbound at LM 1.44: shoulder and single lane closures from Adair Avenue to Castleberry Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, signage, drums/cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/27/23 through 03/01/23 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2023-092]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) construction near Palisades Road (LM 15.2) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.4): The contractor has closed the right lane going up the Signal Mountain Road from LM 15 (about 1/2 Mi from Palisades Road) to past Sunset Drive. This closure will be in effect for several months during the duration of this project. There will be intermittent lane closures on Signal Mountain Road as the contractor will have flaggers out as they work. Due to the possibility of flaggers stopping traffic, traffic should be aware of possible delays in this area.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-41, US-76) Bachman Tubes cleaning: On Thursday Night of this reporting period, the contractor will be shutting down the tunnels from 8 PM-6 AM to clean it. There will be a signed detour for traffic to follow to get around the closure.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 bridge repair over Chestuee Creek (LM 11.7): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue bridge repairs on the bridge over Chestuee Creek. Traffic on the bridge over Chestuee Creek on SR-163 at LM 11.74 will be reduced to a single lane controlled by a traffic signal. Maximum horizontal clearance will be limited to 11’. Wide load detour routes will be posted. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: Horizontal clearance maximum 11’.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (CONGRESS PKWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 12.93 to LM 12.1: Mobile shoulder closure along SR-2 between the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Dennis Street and the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Rocky Mount Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 08/15/22 through 04/12/23 from 7:30 am – 5:00 pm. [2022-019]
MCMINN COUNTY SR-30 (LILLARD HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 16.50 to LM 16.61: Shoulder and single lane closures from Casey Gap Zion Hill Road to Foreman Branch Road to assist with an all stop at Blair Branch Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums/cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/01/23 from 9 am - 2 pm, with a rain date of 03/03/23. [2022-580]
MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 (STATE HWY. 58) Utility Work southbound from LM 14.22 to LM 9.35: Mobile shoulder and single lane closures from Goodfield Road to Cottonport Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 01/26/23 through 03/03/23 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-366]
RHEA COUNTY SR-302 (OLD DIXIE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0.01 to LM 2.5: Mobile shoulder and lane closures on SR-302 as crews transition work zones between SR-30 and Taylor Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage and flaggers will be present, 10/06/22 through 03/25/23 from 9 AM - 2:30 PM. [2022-643]
REGION WIDE
REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.
REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will be maintained at all times.
REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.
REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.
REGION 2 The on-call concrete pavement repair on various interstates and state routes: During the daytime the contractor will be repairing concrete pavement on the on and off-ramps at SR-29 and SR-319 in Hamilton County. Half the width of the ramps will be closed during repairs leaving a 10 foot minimum lane width. Please slow down and use caution when driving through the work zones.
REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.
REGION 2 The random on-call attenuator repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be utilizing inside lane closures or shoulder closures during nonpeak travel times on SR-311/US-64 at LM 2.505 in Bradley County to make repairs to the damaged attenuator. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for workers.
REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.
REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be installing new signs on SR-411 and SR-64 in Polk County using shoulder closures. Please use caution when driving by the work zone.
REGION 2 The sweeping and drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period. Starting on Sunday, there will be lane closures on I75 Southbound from MM 18-MM 2 as the drain cleaners work to clean the inside drains in this location. Also during this reporting period, the drain cleaners might be having lanes closed on I24 from MM 183-179 to clean the drains.
RESTRICTIONS
FRANKLIN COUNTY - CNW220: The restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until project is complete. The width of the open lane will only allow 11.5' of passage.
MCMINN COUNTY - CNW282: Horizontal clearance maximum 11’.
Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.
Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.
From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.