Crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation continue their work on a long list of road repair and improvement projects.
Here's the list for the week ahead:
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. The US-27 NB on-ramp at William St. has been closed and it will be closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. On 09/28/2022, the contractor will close the inside lane on US-27 East to the I-24 split. This lane closure will be from 9 PM to 6 AM.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 concrete repair from MM 6.6 to MM 12.8: During this reporting period, the contractor will be having lane closures in both the Northbound and Southbound directions on I-75 from 9 PM-6 AM. During these lane closures, the contractor might have to temporary close some of the ramps so that they can work on the ramp.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-153 resurfacing from LM 3.5 to LM 3.7, including bridge expansion joint repair on the railroad overpass bridge (LM 3.6); SR-2 resurfacing on (US-11, US-64) from the NB interstate ramps (LM 20.6) to the Bradley County line (LM 24.4): During this reporting period, the contractor will be performing resurfacing operations between 7 PM and 6 AM. Also, starting 09/23/2020 there will be intermittent lane closures on SR-153, LM 3.6 to perform the bridge expansion joint repairs between 7 PM and 6 AM. The traveling public is encouraged to be aware of safety personnel and construction vehicles entering and exiting the jobsite.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 (TENNESSEE AVE.) Utility Work southbound from LM 1.7 to LM 1.82: Shoulder and single lane closures from Bellview Ave to First Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums, and flaggers will be present, 09/26/22 through 09/27/22 from 9 am – 2 pm, with a rain date of 10/03/22.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 resurfacing from the Georgia state line (LM 0.0) to SR-2 (US-11, US-64, US-72) (LM2.2): During this reporting period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures as they start working on this project.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) slide repair between LM 29 and LM 30: During this reporting period, TDOT maintenance and contract forces will have traffic reduced to one lane in each direction on US-27 (SR-29) to continue work on a new retaining wall and slope stabilization. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 09/22/22, 09/23/22, 09/26/22, 09/27/22, and 09/28/22 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. A portion of Tucker Road has been closed from Spalding Drive to 5400 Tucker Road to allow for grading and utility operations. A portion of Chestnut Creek Road has been shifted to its new alignment to allow for grading and utility operations.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (BONNY OAKS DR.) Utility Work westbound from LM 4.55 to LM 4.54: Shoulder and single lane closures from Lee Hwy and Silverdale Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums, and flaggers will be present, 09/22/22 through 10/21/22 from 9 am – 2 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (HIXSON PK.) Utility Work both directions at LM 4.63: Shoulder and lane closures from SR-153 and Northpoint Blvd. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums, and flaggers will be present, 09/26/22 through 09/30/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-356]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-58 slide repair near LM 17: During this reporting period, the contractor will have SR58 Northbound lane at LM 17 reduced to one lane for the duration of the project as the contractor starts begins work.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (CHEROKEE BLVD.) Utility Work southbound from LM 10.48 to LM 10.43: Shoulder and single lane closures from W. Manning Street and Minor Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums, and flaggers will be present, 09/28/22 through 09/30/22 from 9 am – 3 pm, with a rain date of 10/05/22. [2022-116]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 1.29 to LM .8: Mobile shoulder and lane closures on Ringgold Road as crews transition work zones between Mack Smith Road and Camp Jordan Parkway. This will also impact the North and South on-ramps to I-75. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 09/13/22 through 09/28/22 from 9am - 2pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-41, US-76) Bachman Tubes cleaning: On Thursday night of this reporting period, the contractor will close down the tunnels from 8 PM-6 AM to clean them. There will be a signed detour for traffic to follow to get around the closure.
HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be performing operations at the intersection connecting the S.I.A. route, Ferdinand Piech Way, & Volkswagen Dr. The new 4-way signalized intersection has begun operation & traffic has been shifted to the new alignment. Ferdinand Piech Way will still be closed to through traffic. Traveling public should be cautious of the new traffic pattern in effect including a lowered speed limit. The traveling public should also be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles & staff on and around the jobsite and the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.
HAMILTON COUNTY US-127 (SR-8) grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls and paving from near Palisades Road (LM15.20) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.44): On Thursday and Friday of this reporting period, the contractor plans to start installing construction signs on the project. In doing this, there will be intermittent lane closures on this project on US127(SR8) (Signal Mountain Road) from about 1/2 MI from Palisade Road to 1/2 Mi past Sunset Drive. This will be done using flaggers in this area. Motorists need to be aware of the flaggers in this area.
BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 resurfacing from north of SR-311 (US-74 / MM 21) to north of SR-60 (MM 25.5): During this reporting period, the contractor will have lane closures nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM in both directions on I-75 to install pavement markings and rumble stripe. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph while workers are present. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 (US-11) resurfacing from Old Highway 11(LM 18.2) to near the Hiwassee River (LM 20.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will have lane closures on SR-2 (US-11) to work on curb ramp installation. Shoulders and sidewalks will also be closed through Charleston for curb ramp upgrades. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will be performing earthmoving operations, utility relocation and storm drainage installation. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone, watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control and for trucks entering/leaving the highway. Speed limit through work zone will be reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 (OCOEE ST. N.E.) Utility Work northbound at LM 14.16: Shoulder and single lane closures from 6th Street NE and 8th Street NE. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums, and flaggers will be present, 09/22/22 through 10/21/22 from 9 am – 2 pm.
BRADLEY AND HAMILTON COUNTY SR-312 microsurfacing from the Hamilton County line (LM 0) to west of White Oak Road (LM 4.8), and SR-312 microsurfacing from east of SR-58 (LM 14.3) to the Bradley County line (LM 17.7): During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on SR312 as the contractor begins work on this project. Flaggers will be directing traffic as the work takes place during the day with the possibility of pilot cars being used. Expect possible long delays as the flaggers stop traffic. If at all possible, seek alternative route.
BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-28 (US-HWY. 127) Utility Work southbound from LM 0.01 to LM 9.3: Mobile lane closures along SR-28 between the intersection of US-127 and Kelly lane and the intersection of US-127 and Old Union Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 06/16/22 through 09/30/22 from 9:00 am – 2:30 pm.
BLEDSOE AND RHEA COUNTY SR-443 from SR-30 (LM 0) to near New Harmony Rd (LM 3.9) and in Rhea from the county line (LM 0) to SR-30 (LM 6.8): During the day, the contractor will be performing safety improvements at two locations on SR-443 in Bledsoe and Rhea Counties. The SR-443 Bledsoe County location will be from SR-30 (LM 0.00) to Near New Harmony Rd (LM 3.93). The SR-443 Rhea County location will be from the Bledsoe County Line (LM 0.00) to SR-30 (LM 6.87). Traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by flaggers at each location. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.
GRUNDY COUNTY SR-150 (US-41) resurfacing from the Marion County line (LM 0) to SR-56 (LM 3.1): Construction work on this project will continue this week, the contractor will perform roadway repair work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0 to perform rockfall mitigation activities. On Tuesday 09/27/22 through Thursday 09/29/22 the contractor will be setting up a single lane closure in lane 1 on I-24 WB near MM 136 to perform striping operations. The lane closure will begin at 9 AM and be picked up by 4 PM. In addition to the lane 1 closure, on Wednesday 09/28/22 and Thursday 09/29/22 the contractor will be blasting from 2 PM – 4 PM using a rolling roadblock. As soon as the blasting and cleanup is completed the rolling roadblock will be released and lane 1 reopened. Tennessee Highway Patrol and a truck mounted attenuator w/ message board will be on site during this work. Travel lanes at all other sites have been shifted and are open to traffic. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.
MARION COUNTY I-24 resurfacing from west of Martin Springs Road Exit (MM 141) to east of Big Fiery Gizzard Creek (MM 146): The contractor will continue resurfacing operations on I-24 from MM 140.8 (West of the Martin Springs Rd exit) to MM 146.0 (East of Fiery Gizzard Creek). Work times will be Sunday through Friday from 7 PM - 6 AM each night. Work will be occurring in both directions and will close down one lane at a time. Tennessee Highway Patrol and a truck mounted attenuator w/ message board will be on site each night.
MARION COUNTY I-24 TDOT Maintenance westbound from MM 158 to MM 162.8: From 6 PM to 10 PM on 09/27/2022 traffic will be reduced to one lane on I-24 West bound for core drilling of pavement. Rain date for this work will be on 9/28/2022.
MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, U.S 72, US-41) resurfacing from west of Spangler Road (LM 17.4) to east of Marion County Park Road (LM 20.7): During the day the contractor will be resurfacing and performing safety improvements on SR-2 in Marion County. The work will begin at LM 17.4 (near Spangler Rd) and go to LM 20.7 (near Marion County Park Rd). Traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.
MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: The contractor will be working on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 to construct a new bridge and repair a slide. Both work zones, at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9, have the road reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic lights. Please use caution when traveling through each work zone.
MARION COUNTY SR-27 resurfacing from near Ketner Mill Lane (LM 12.5) to near Bailey Lane (LM 16.6): During the day the contractor will be resurfacing and performing safety improvements on SR-27 in Marion County. The work will begin at LM 12.5 (near Ketner Mill Lane) and go to LM 16.6 (near Bailey Lane). Traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.
MARION COUNTY SR-283 (ALVIN YORK HWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 6.37 to LM 7.32: Mobile lane closures along SR-283 between Pickett Cemetery Road and Panorama Trail. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 09/19/22 through 12/31/22 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 resurfacing from near SR-2 (US-11 / LM 2.5) to west of County Road 750 (LM 8.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will have daily lane closures from 7 AM to 7 PM to perform roadway striping and guardrail repair. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (CONGRESS PKWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 12.93 to LM 12.1: Mobile shoulder closure along SR-2 between the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Dennis Street and the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Rocky Mount Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 08/15/22 through 04/12/23 from 7:30 am – 5:00 pm.
POLK COUNTY SR-33 (US-411) resurfacing from the Georgia state line (LM 0.0) to south of Lowery Road (LM 9.3): During this reporting period, daily lane closures will be in place from 8 AM to 5:30 PM starting Tuesday 09/20/22 as the contractor installs work zone signage and begins resurfacing operations. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will have lane shifts and temporary lane closures in place from 8 AM to 5:30 PM to perform final cleanup and punch list operations. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone.
RHEA COUNTY SR-30 (STATE HWY. 30) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at LM 17.26: Routine bridge inspections of the SR-30 I-24 bridge over the Tennessee River (LM 17.26) will be conducted on Thursday, September 22nd, from 9AM-3PM. Special equipment needed to access portions of the bridge will require temporary lane closures of the righthand lane and shoulder. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and be aware of message boards, signs, cones, personnel, and equipment.
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-111 Utility Work both directions from LM 4.24 to LM 18.52: THP assisted rolling roadblock along SR-111 between Tram Trail and Lewis Chapel Exist. Motorists should be prepared to stop and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. THP, trucks, and signage will be present, 09/27/22 from 1:30 PM to 2 PM.
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) Utility Work southbound from LM 9.31 to LM 11.16: Mobile lane closures along SR-28 between the intersection of US-127 and Kelly lane and the intersection of US-127 and Old Union Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 06/16/22 through 09/30/22 from 9:00 am – 2:30 pm.
VAN BUREN COUNTY SR-285 (LONEWOOD RD.) TDOT Bridge Maintenance both directions at LM 16.25: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be performing routine concrete patching on Tuesday, September 27th, on the EBL of SR-285 over Glade Creek at LM 16.25, beginning at 9 AM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.
VANBUREN COUNTY The repair of the bridge on Park Road over Fall Creek Falls Dam Overflow: The contractor will be repairing the Fall Creek Falls Dam Overflow bridge. The travel lanes over the bridge have been reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic signals. Please use caution when traveling through the work zone.