Crews and contractors from the Tennessee Department of Transportation have a busy summer ahead as they repair and improve the roads we use. Here's the list for the coming week of projects you may encounter on your drive:
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 concrete repair from east of the I-124 (US-27) ramps (MM 179.0) to east of Long Street (MM 178.8): Starting on Sunday July 16th from 9 PM-6 AM, there will be nightly lane closures on I-24 and the I-24 West off ramp to US27 North. During these closures, there is the possibility that ramps might be temporarily fully closed.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St exit off I-24 and closed the existing exit to the Broad St off the US27 S exit. The contractor has opened up the new ramp off of US27 South. During this reporting period, the contractor will have lane closures on Market and Broad St. for milling and paving. During this reporting period, during non-peak hours (9 AM-3 PM) the contractor will temporarily close the Market St. on ramp to I-24 East to pave the entrance to the ramp. This closure will last for no longer than 3 hours.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Weather permitting, on Friday July 14, 2023, after 9:00 PM the exit ramps from I-24 East to Moore Road and I-24 West to Belvoir Avenue will be closed. On Wednesday July 19, 2023, after 9:00 PM the Moore Road and McBrien Road bridges over I-24 will be closed as well as the entrance ramps to I-24 East from South Terrace and I-24 West from North Terrace. A continuous flow detour using Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road will be opened at this time. The closures and the detour will be in place for approximately 12 months. To implement the closures noted above there will be nightly closures, 9 PM to 6 AM, on I-24 East and West from Seminole Drive to Spring Creek Road, MM182 to MM185. Nightly lane closures on I-75 North and South from East Brainerd Road to Spring Creek Road, MM 2 to MM 3. Intermittent non rush hour lane closures will also be necessary throughout the period on South Terrace, North Terrace, Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road. RESTRICTIONS: Ramp closures.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 concrete repair from MM 6.6 to MM 12.8: During this reporting period from 9 PM-6 AM, the contractor will have lane closures on I75 in both directions from MM6.6-12.6. Traffic should expect delays. Also, the contractor might have to temporarily close an exit ramp so that they can place pavement markings on the ramps and gore areas.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 TDOT Contractor both directions from MM 12.3 to MM 14.47: From 07/17/23 to 07/26/23 a TDOT contractor will be drilling in the median of I-75 in Hamilton County from MM 12.3 to 14.47. The inside shoulder of I-75 will be closed in both directions from 9 AM to 3:30 PM.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-148 (LOOKOUT MTN. SCENIC HWY.) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 2.71 to LM 2.92: TDOT Maintenance will be replacing a storm water culvert and reinforcing a retaining wall near Military Road on SR-148 from LM 2.71 to LM 2.92. The roadway will be restricted to one lane of traffic with signals on both ends of the work zone. The one lane work zone will be in place 24 hours a day starting 07/13/23 and is estimated to be completed 8/19/23. RESTRICTIONS: The roadway will be restricted to 11-foot lanes with the use of concrete barrier rails. No wide loads will be permitted to pass through the work zone.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-153 slope stabilization near LM 7.1: During this reporting period, the contractor will close the northbound on and off ramps from SR-153 to North Access Road on Monday 07/17/2023 weather permitting. This closure is necessary to perform slope stabilization. Northbound traffic will detour via Amnicola Highway and Dupont Parkway to North Access Rd. Traffic from Lake Resort Drive will detour via North Access Rd to Hixson Pike to access SR-153. Detour routes are posted with signs. This closure will remain in place until the slope stabilization work is completed. RESTRICTIONS: Northbound on and off ramps closed at North Access Rd.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-27 (ROSSVILLE BLVD.) Utility Work southbound from LM 5.73 to LM 5.75: Shoulder and single lane closure on Rossville Blvd between E. 27th Street and E. 28th Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 07/10/23 through 07/13/23 from 9 am - 2 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 07/13/23, 07/14/23, 07/17/23, 07/18/23 and 07/19/23 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (DUPONT PKWY.) Utility Work northbound from LM 2.21 to LM 2.47: Utility construction on Dupont Parkway will require a northbound shoulder and single lane closure on the C. B. Robinson bridge over Tennessee River. Traffic will be shifted to a temporary traffic pattern while construction is ongoing. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area and be aware of the traffic pattern shifts. Work will begin 7/10/23 and is expected to continue through August.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (HIXSON PK.) Utility Work both directions at LM 7.44: Nighttime shoulder and lane closures along Hixson Pike between Cassandra Smith Road and Windbrook Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Police, trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 07/18/23 through 07/19/23 from 10 pm - 5 am, with a rain date of 07/20/23.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (HIXSON PK.) Utility Work northbound at LM 10.75: Shoulder and single lane closure on Hixson Pike between Lakeside Lane and Lakeside Circle. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 07/10/23 through 07/14/23 from 9 am - 3 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (HIXSON PK.) Utility Work northbound from LM 4.709 to LM 4.787: Nighttime shoulder and lane closure along Hixson Pike between Northgate Park Lane and Northpoint Blvd. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 07/19/23 through 07/21/23 from 10 pm - 5 am. The following week, there will be daytime shoulder and single closure along Hixson Pike between Northgate Park Lane and Northpoint Blvd. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 07/24/23 through 07/26/23 from 9 am - 3 pm for daytime paving restoration.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-321 (MAIN ST.) Utility Work southbound at LM 6.74: Shoulder and single lane closures from Elementary Way to Jac Cate Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 07/17/23 through 07/18/23 from 9 am – 2 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) construction near Palisades Road (LM 15.2) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.4): The contractor has closed the right lane going up the Signal Mountain Road from LM 15 (about 1/2 Mi from Palisades Road) to past Sunset Drive. This closure will be in effect for several months during the duration of this project. There will be intermittent lane closures on Signal Mountain Road as the contractor will have flaggers out as they work. Due to the possibility of flaggers stopping traffic, traffic should be aware of possible delays in this area.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 construction of pedestrian facilities from West 13th St (LM 8.5) to East 4th St (LM9.4): During this reporting period, the contractor is planning to install construction signs on the project. Because of this work, there will be temporally lane closures.
BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-101 resurfacing from SR-30 (LM 0.0) to the Cumberland County line (LM 9.5): The contractor will be performing resurfacing operations in Bledsoe County on SR-101 from LM 0.0 to LM 9.5. These operations will use a single lane closure controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.
BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions from MM 34.5 to MM 34.9: On Sunday, 7/16/2023 from 6:30 AM to 4 PM, right lane closures will be implemented on the bridges over the Hiwassee River to perform the biennial inspection.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 (N. LEE HWY.) Utility Work both directions at LM 13.31: Shoulder and lane closures in both directions on N. Lee Hwy between King Den Drive and Paul Huff Parkway/Stuart Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 07/05/23 through 08/04/23 from 9 am - 2 pm.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 (US-11, US-64) AND SR-40 (US-64) AND SR-74 AND SR-311 resurfacing: During this reporting period, the contractor will begin installing construction signs on SR-2 (South Lee Highway) and mobilize equipment. Daily lane closures are possible from 8 AM to 6 PM as the contractor begins work in this area. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-40 (INMAN ST. S.E.) Utility Work both directions at LM 0.68: The City of Cleveland will be detouring the intersection of Inman Street and Ocoee Street. Traffic will be detoured from Inman Street West at Church Street and East at Broad Street. Ocoee Street traffic will be detoured North at 3rd Street. Motorists should follow the signage, reduce speed, and be prepared to stop. The work is scheduled 07/10/23 through 07/14/23 and the work zone will be 24 hours until complete.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period the contractor will have short term intermittent lane closures throughout the project for utility relocation and moving equipment as work continues on new roadway alignments and a new bridge over Candies Creek. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
COFFEE COUNTY I-24 resurfacing from near Cheatem Springs Rd (MM 100.3) to SR- (US-41, MM 105.7): The contractor will be working Sunday through Friday from 7 PM - 6 AM each night. Work will occur in both directions and the contractor will close one lane at a time. Tennessee Highway Patrol and a truck mounted attenuator w/ message board will be on site each night. Speed will be controlled and reduced during work hours to 60 MPH. Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.
COFFEE AND FRANKLIN AND WARREN COUNTY SR-127 resurfacing from SR-2 (US-41) in Coffee County to SR-108 in Warren County and in Franklin County from SR-16 (US-41A) to near Farm Ln: Construction activity has begun on this project and resurfacing work will be implemented daily. Flaggers will be utilized, reducing the road to one lane while workers are present. Motorists should be alert to all project activity and encouraged to use caution throughout the work zone.
GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 at LM 3.3 construction of a concrete slab bridge and retaining walls: The contractor will be implementing a road closure beginning 07/5/23, with detour signage in place. The detour will remain in place for the duration of the project. Motorists are advised to be alert and use caution throughout the work zone. Work may take place 24 hours a day.
GRUNDY COUNTY SR-15 (US-41A) construction of pedestrian facilities from north of Clifftops Avenue (LM 1.3) to I-24 (LM 1.8) in Monteagle: During this reporting period the contractor will continue implementing a lane shift that will be in place for the duration of the project. Motorists are encouraged to use caution daily.
GRUNDY COUNTY SR-50 resurfacing from near I-24 (LM 0.4) to near the Elk River (LM 7.0): Construction activity has begun on this project. Traffic will be temporarily slowed and may experience intermittent lane closures to support this work. Motorists should be alert to all project activity and are encouraged to use caution throughout the work zone.
MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0 to perform rockfall mitigation activities. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.
MARION COUNTY I-24 resurfacing from the Tennessee River Bridge (MM 160) to the Georgia Stateline (MM 167): The contractor will begin resurfacing operations on 07/16/23 on I-24 in both directions from the Tennessee River bridge (MM 160) to the Georgia State Line (MM 167). This work will require nighttime closures Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM - 6 AM each night. One lane will be closed, leaving one lane open to traffic. Tennessee Highway Patrol will be on site during the work. Please use caution when traveling through the work zone.
MARION COUNTY I-24 TDOT Contractor both directions from MM 159.5 to MM 161.3: The contractor working on bridge welding inspections will close one lane of either direction the nights of Thursday July 13 & Friday July 14 at 6 PM and reopening lane by 6 AM.
MARION COUNTY SR-156 resurfacing from near Franklin State Forest (LM 3.1) to near Orme Mountain Road (LM 9.3): The contractor will be performing resurfacing operations on SR-156 from LM 3.1 to LM 9.3. These operations will use a single lane closure controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.
MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-HWY. 41) Utility Work both directions from LM 16 to LM 18: Mobile shoulder and single lane closures from Old Chattanooga Pike to Dixon Lane/Dover Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, barrels/cones, and flaggers will be present, 06/12/23 through 08/12/23 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2022-733]
MARION COUNTY SR-27 (US-72) repair of bridges over Battle Creek (LM 3.9): The contractor will be repairing the bridges over Battle Creek on SR-27 at LM 3.9. Traffic control is in place and the contractor is continuing work. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.
MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: Major work has been completed at the bridge at LM 27.9 and slide repair at LM 26.9 on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) in Marion County. The temporary traffic signals have been shut off at both work locations. Punch list items will be completed in the near future which may require a mobile lane closure operation.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 bridge repair over Chestuee Creek (LM 11.7): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue bridge repairs on the bridge over Chestuee Creek. Intermittent lane closures are possible from 8 AM to 5:30 PM daily as repair work is completed. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 at SR-68 (LM 26.9) construction of a roundabout, and safety improvements on SR-58 near Nebo Road (LM 29.2): During this period, the contractor will be performing grading operations for construction of a new roundabout. Intermittent lane closures are possible on SR-58 and SR-68 from 8 AM to 6 PM as work is performed. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 resurfacing from south of Polymer Drive (LM 15.3) to north of Z Street (LM 18.4): During this reporting period, the contractor will begin installing construction signs on SR-58 and mobilize equipment. Daily lane closures are possible between 8 AM and 6 PM as the contractor begins this work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
POLK COUNTY SR-68 repair of the bridge over the Hiwassee River (LM 4.8): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue work on bridge repairs to the SR-68 bridge over the Hiwassee River. A temporary traffic signal system has been installed to reduce traffic to a single lane on the bridge over the Hiwassee River. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-8 resurfacing from near SR-111 (LM 30.1) to the Van Buren County line (LM 33.5): The contractor will be installing construction signs on 07/19/23 in preparation for resurfacing operations on SR-8 from near SR-111 (LM 30.1) to the Van Buren County Line (33.5). The sign installation will require shoulder closures. Resurfacing operations will begin on 07/20/23. This work will require single lane closures controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.