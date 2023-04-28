Crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation and their contract crews are out in force with the warmer weather, working to improve and repair the roads we use every day.
Here's this week's list of projects you may encounter. Be sure to slow down when approaching and inside construction zones.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs are posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. The US-27 N on-ramp at William St. has been closed and it will remain closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. Detour signs are posted to use the Broad St. US 27 on-ramp. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St exit off I-24 and closed the existing exit to Broad St from the US 27 S exit. Traffic from US 27 S will access Broad St. by using the Williams St. exit. Detour signs are in place. Drivers need to be aware of these changes. The US 27 South ramp to I-24 East will be reduced to two lanes with the Williams St. exit still open. This ramp will be this way for several months and traffic is advised to drive with caution in this area. The contractor has opened up the new ramp from US 27 S ramp to Broad St. The Williams St. exit ramp from US27 S has been permanently closed. Starting on Sunday night at 9 PM, the contractor will close a lane on the US 27 S ramp to I-24 East. The contractor will close the right lane and this lane will be closed Sunday night through Friday weather permitting. If it rains during the week, the lane closure will be extended into the next week. Drivers need to be aware of this lane closure and expect delays getting onto I-24 East.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 concrete repair from MM 6.6 to MM 12.8: During this reporting period from 9 PM-6 AM, the contractor will have lane closures on I-75 North from MM 6.6-12.6. Traffic should expect possible delays and are encouraged to use caution while this work takes place. Also, while they are doing their lane closures, the contractor might have to temporarily close an exit ramp so that they can place the pavement markings on the ramps and gore areas.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (CUMMINGS HWY.) TDOT Bridge Maintenance both directions at LM 4.84: TDOT Bridge Repair will be performing a routine deck survey on Tuesday, May 9th, on Cummings Hwy over the ravine. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 04/27/23, 04/28/23, 05/01/23, 05/02/23 and 05/03/23 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. There will also be flagging operations along Spalding Dr for the construction of Bridge 1.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-321 (OOLTEWAH-RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work northbound from LM 0.59 to LM 0.91: Intermittent lane closures on Ooltewah Ringgold Rd between Cobble Creek Way (Stonebrook Community) and East Brainerd Rd. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution through the work zone. Arrows boards, signage, drums, and flaggers will be present between 9 am - 2 pm, 04/10/23 through 05/12/23.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (E. MAIN ST.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 5.94 to LM 6.42: Shoulder and single lane closures from S. Orchard Knob Ave and S. Watkins Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels will be present, 12/01/22 through 05/03/23 from 9 am - 2 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) construction near Palisades Road (LM 15.2) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.4): The contractor has closed the right lane going up Signal Mountain Road from LM 15 (about 1/2 Mi from Palisades Road) to past Sunset Drive. This closure will be in effect for several months during the duration of this project. There will be intermittent lane closures on Signal Mountain Road as the contractor will have flaggers out as they work. Due to the possibility of flaggers stopping traffic, traffic should be aware of possible delays in this area.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period the contractor will have short term intermittent lane closures throughout the project for utility relocation and moving equipment as work continues on new roadway alignments and a new bridge over Candies Creek. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 (MCMINNVILLE HWY.) Utility Work both directions at LM 14.37: Shoulder and single lane closures from Old Bushy Branch Road to Hillcrest Road. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, signage, cones/barrels, and flaggers will be present, 04/13/23 through 05/03/23 from 9 am – 2 pm.
FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-130 (OLD TULLAHOMA RD.) TDOT Bridge Maintenance westbound at LM 12.89: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be performing routine bridge maintenance on Monday, May 1, on Old Tullahoma Road over Boiling Fork Creek at 8:30AM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.
FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-50 repair of bridge over the Elk River (LM 1.6): The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal. One lane will be open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads, the maximum lane width is 11.5’. Motorists should be alert to a new traffic pattern for the duration of the project and are encouraged to use caution while being alert to construction personnel and equipment.
GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 resurfacing from SR-56 (LM 17.8) to east of Firetower Road (LM 21.9): Resurfacing work will take place daily. Traffic will be temporarily slowed and may experience intermittent lane closures to support this work. Motorists should be alert to all project activity and are encouraged to use caution throughout the work zone.
GRUNDY COUNTY SR-15 (US-41A) construction of pedestrian facilities from north of Clifftops Avenue (LM 1.3) to I-24 (LM 1.8) in Monteagle: During this reporting period the contractor will continue implementing a lane shift that will be in place for the duration of the project. Motorists are encouraged to use caution. The contractor will be performing various operations.
MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0 to perform resurfacing activities. On 04/23/23 - 04/27/23 and 04/30/23 - 05/04/23, from 8 PM – 6 AM each night, the contractor will be setting up a double right lane closure. Once paving has completed in the right lanes, a double left lane closure will then be setup. Work will begin at MM 137. The contractor will then move to the next site at MM 136 and the remaining sites using the same traffic control process. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.
MARION COUNTY SR- 2 (US-41, US-64, US-72) miscellaneous safety improvements from the Jasper city limits (LM 19.1) to SR-27 (LM 19.23): The contractor will be working in Marion County on SR-2 from LM 19 to LM 21 installing guardrail and painting using a single lane closure. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.
MARION COUNTY SR-156 resurfacing from near Franklin State Forest (LM 3.1) to near Orme Mountain Road (LM 9.3): The contractor will be performing resurfacing operations on SR-156 from LM 3.1 to LM 9.3. They will be setting up message boards and construction signs. Then on 05/01/23, the contractor will begin resurfacing the road. These construction operations will use a single lane closure controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.
MARION COUNTY SR-27 (US-72) repair of bridges over Battle Creek (LM 3.9): The contractor will be repairing the bridges over Battle Creek on SR-27 at LM 3.9. Beginning Monday 05/01/23 they will set up phase one of traffic control which includes the installation of barrels, barrier rail, and taping new lanes. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.
MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: The contractor will be working on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 to construct a new bridge and repair a slide. Both work zones, at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9, have the travel lanes reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic lights.
MARION COUNTY The miscellaneous safety improvements on various local roads: The contractor will be performing safety improvements to various county roads in Marion County on Old Dunlap Road and on Hancock/East Valley Road. Work is being completed in the shoulder and traffic is being controlled by a flagger. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 bridge repair over Chestuee Creek (LM 11.7): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue bridge repairs on the bridge over Chestuee Creek. Traffic on the bridge over Chestuee Creek on SR-163 at LM 11.74 will be reduced to a single lane controlled by a traffic signal. Maximum horizontal clearance will be limited to 11’. Wide load detour routes will be posted. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: Maximum horizontal clearance 11 feet.
MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 (STATE HWY. 58) Utility Work southbound from LM 14.22 to LM 9.35: Mobile shoulder and single lane closures from Goodfield Road to Cottonport Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 01/26/23 through 05/05/23 from 9 am - 2 pm.
MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 at SR-68 (LM 26.9) construction of a roundabout, and safety improvements on SR-58 near Nebo Road (LM 29.2): During this period, the contractor will be installing construction signs and mobilizing equipment to the project site. Intermittent lane closures are possible on SR-58 and SR-68 from 8 AM to 6 PM as work is performed. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
MEIGS COUNTY SR-60 (STATE HWY. 60) Utility Work eastbound from LM 1.63 to LM 1.13: Shoulder and single lane closures from Anderson Acres Drive to Roark Trail Circle. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, signage, cones/barrels, and flaggers will be present, 05/02/23 from 9am - 12pm with a rain date of 05/04/23.
POLK COUNTY SR-68 repair of the bridge over the Hiwassee River (LM 4.8): During this reporting period, the contractor will install construction signs and a temporary traffic signal system. This system will be set to flash for one week and will be activated on 05/01/2023 to reduce traffic on the SR-68 bridge over the Hiwassee river to a single lane. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) and SR-380 intersection improvement and S.I.A. to Motlow Advanced Robotics with intersection: The contractor will have intermittent lane closures and flaggers present on both SR-380 and SR-1 for sidewalk and shoulder work. The designated right turn lane from East SR-1 towards SR-380 is closed. Motorists turning right from East SR-1 towards SR-380 will continue to the traffic light and make a right turn at the light. The Westbound right lane of SR-1 from Omni Drive through the work zone will be closed to allow the contractor to complete grade work. Left turn lanes, right lanes, and center lane closures on SR-380 will be in place to shift traffic and allow the contractor to complete work. Motorists should use caution, watch for flaggers, and expect some delays through the work zones.