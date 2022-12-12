Crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation will be out and about this week, fixing some roads and working to improve others.
Here's where you may encounter roads crews:
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period the contractor will have short term intermittent lane closures throughout the project for utility relocation and moving equipment as work continues on new roadway alignments and a new bridge over Candies Creek. Paving operations will result in increased short term lane blockages during this reporting period. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic can still access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocations. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detours are posted. The US-27 North on-ramp at William St has been closed and will remain closed until the new alignment for this ramp is complete. There will be detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St exit off I-24 and closed the existing exit to Broad St off the US-27 South exit. Drivers from US-27 South will access Broad St. from the Williams St. exit. There will be detour signs directing traffic. During this reporting period, the contractor will be having lane closures on the US-27 South ramp to I-24 East. On Sunday night, the contractor will have lane closures on the US-27 South ramp to I-24 East for temporary striping. On Monday night, the contractor will have lane closures at this same location again to install barrier wall. If any of these days are rained out, the contractor will work on Tuesday night to finish the closing of the right lane on the US-27 South ramp to I-24 East. Starting on Sunday night, the US-27 South ramp onto I-24 East will be reduced to two lanes. This ramp will be in this configuration for several months and drivers are advised to use caution in this area. From Monday morning, December 12th at 8:00 AM until Friday, December 16th (weather permitting) the contractor will close Williams St. from 21st street to 25th Street. During this closure the ramp to I-24 will be closed also. The contractor plans to excavate Williams St. to grade and pave and then reopen to the public. Detours will be posted.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Weather permitting, the contractor will implement lane closures at following locations between the hours of 9 PM and 6 AM starting 12/11/2022 through 12/16/2022: I‐24 EB outside lane closure from MM 183 to MM 184. South Terrace single lane closure from Anderson Avenue Intersection to the Belvoir Avenue Intersection.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 concrete repair from MM 6.6 to MM 12.8: During this reporting period, the contractor will be having lane closures in both the Northbound and Southbound directions on I-75 from 9 PM-6 AM. During these lane closures, the contractor might have to temporary close some of the ramps so that they can work on the ramp.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-153 resurfacing from LM 3.5 to LM 3.7, including bridge expansion joint repair on the railroad overpass bridge (LM 3.6); SR-2 resurfacing on (US-11, US-64) from the NB interstate ramps (LM 20.6) to the Bradley County line (LM 24.4): During this reporting period, the contractor will have temporary lane closures on SR-153 NB/SB, LM 3.6, between the hours of 9 PM – 6AM, starting 11/30/22 to 12/01/22 to remove construction signs. The traveling public is encouraged to be aware of safety personnel and construction vehicles entering and exiting the jobsite.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 resurfacing from the Georgia state line (LM 0) to SR-2 (US-11, US-64, US-72, LM 2.2): During this reporting period, there will be lane closures during the day as the contractor will be starting to mill the roadway. There will be flaggers stopping traffic as this work is being done. The motoring public needs to expect possible long delays as this work is going on.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (BRAINERD RD.) Utility Work westbound at LM 13.28: Shoulder and lane closures from Marlboro Avenue to N. Tuxedo Ave. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/12/22 through 12/14/22 from 9 am – 2 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (LEE HWY.) Utility Work eastbound at LM 16.37: Shoulder and single lane closures from Jim Snow Road to Van Ness Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones/drums, and flaggers will be present, 11/28/22 through 12/14/22 from 10 am – 5 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (LEE HWY.) Utility Work eastbound at LM 21.80: Shoulder and single lane closures from Chesterton Way to Dead Man Gap. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/08/22 through 12/14/22 from 9 am – 2 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility work. The flagging operations will be performed on 12/08/22, 12/09/22, 12/12/22, 12/13/22, and 12/14/22 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. Flagging operations will be required on Spalding Drive to allow for the setting of beams on Bridge 1.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (AMNICOLA HWY.) Utility Work westbound at LM 1.42: Shoulder and single lane closures from the Railroad Bridge to Chattanooga State Campus Entrance. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels will be present, 11/28/22 through 12/16/22 from 9 am - 2 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-321 (OOLTEWAH-RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work northbound from LM 5.54 to LM 5.91: Shoulder and single lane closures from Titus Lane to Apison Pike. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/08/22 through 12/14/22 from 9 am – 2 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (E. MAIN ST.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 5.94 to LM 6.38: Shoulder and single lane closures from S. Orchard Knob Ave and S. Watkins Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels will be present, 12/01/22 through 01/31/23 from 9 am - 2 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) construction near Palisades Road (LM 15.2) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.4): The contractor has closed the right lane going up the Signal Mountain Road from LM 15 (about 1/2 Mi from Palisades Road) to past Sunset Drive. This closure will be in effect for several months during the duration of this project. Also, there will several intermittent lane closures daily on SR8(Signal Mountain Road) as the contractor is working on SR8 (Signal Mountain Road).
HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be performing resurfacing operations starting 10/20/2022 throughout the intersection connecting the S.I.A. route, Ferdinand Piech Way, & Volkswagen Dr. The new 4-way signalized intersection will continue to operatorial & traffic has been shifted to the new alignment. Traveling public should be cautious of the new traffic pattern and lane shifts in effect including a lowered speed limit. The traveling public should also be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles & staff on and around the jobsite and the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.
MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0 to perform rockfall mitigation activities. Travel lanes at all sites have been shifted and are open to traffic. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.
MARION COUNTY SR- 2 (US-41, US-64, US-72) miscellaneous safety improvements from the Jasper city limits (LM 19.1) to SR-27 (LM 19.23): Contractor will be working in Marion SR-2 LM 19-21. They will be installing signs off the roadway and will have temporary shoulder closures and flagging operations.
MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: The contractor will be working on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 to construct a new bridge and repair a slide. Both work zones, at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9, have the travel lanes reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic lights. Please use caution when traveling through each work zone. On Monday December 12th beginning at 8 am the contractor will be swapping traffic over onto the new half of the bridge on the lower portion of the project. During this time traffic will be controlled by a flagging operation. Expect delays during this time. Please use caution while traveling through the construction area.
MARION COUNTY SR-28 (STATE HWY. 28) Utility Work both directions at LM 2.66: Shoulder and single lane closures from Mel Dixon Lane to Jasper Memorial Funeral Home. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/08/22 through 12/14/22 from 9 am – 2 pm.
MARION COUNTY SR-28 repair of four corrugated metal pipe culverts at LM 6.7, 7.3, 7.7, and 7.9.: The contractor will be repairing corrugated metal pipes on SR-28 in Sequatchie County at LM 6.7, LM 7.3, LM 7.7, and LM 7.9. This work will require shoulder closures only. From December 5th beginning at 7 am until December 14th at 5 pm the contractor will close Wiley Ross Road at LM 7.7 on SR-28 in Marion County, please follow signed detour route. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.
MARION COUNTY SR-283 (ALVIN YORK HWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 6.37 to LM 7.32: Mobile lane closures along SR-283 between Pickett Cemetery Road and Panorama Trail. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 09/19/22 through 12/31/22 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 bridge repair over Chestuee Creek (LM 11.7): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue bridge repairs on the bridge over Chestuee Creek. Traffic on the bridge over Chestuee Creek on SR-163 at LM 11.74 will be reduced to a single lane controlled by a traffic signal. Maximum horizontal clearance will be limited to 11’. Wide load detour routes will be posted. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: Horizontal clearance maximum 11’.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 resurfacing from near SR-2 (US-11 / LM 2.5) to west of County Road 750 (LM 8.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will have daily lane closures from 7 AM to 7 PM to perform roadway striping and guardrail repair. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (CONGRESS PKWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 12.93 to LM 12.1: Mobile shoulder closure along SR-2 between the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Dennis Street and the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Rocky Mount Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 08/15/22 through 04/12/23 from 7:30 am – 5:00 pm.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-30 (GREEN ST.) Utility Work northbound from LM 10.82 to LM 10.63: Shoulder and single lane closures from Jackson Street to E. Madison Ave. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/08/22 through 12/14/22 from 9 am – 2 pm.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-307 (E. MADISON AVE / EASTANALLEE AVE.) Utility Work northbound from LM 0 to LM 1: Shoulder and single lane closures from S. Green Street to Hicks Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/08/22 through 12/14/22 from 9 am – 2 pm.
RHEA COUNTY SR-302 (OLD DIXIE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0.01 to LM 2.5: Mobile shoulder and lane closures on SR-302 as crews transition work zones between SR-30 and Taylor Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage and flaggers will be present, 10/06/22 through 12/14/22 from 9 AM - 2:30 PM.