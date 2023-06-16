Crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation and contractor crews are hard at work, improving, repairing creating new roads across the Tennessee valley.
Here are this week's projects that could impact your daily drive.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 EB over SR-27 (US-27, Rossville Blvd, MM180.3) emergency bridge repair: TDOT forces have closed the on-ramp from northbound SR-27 (US-27, Rossville Blvd) to westbound I-24 due to damage on the I-24 overpass over Rossville Blvd. This closure will remain in place until further notice. Traffic will be detoured north along Rossville Blvd to East 23rd Street, and then back onto I-24 westbound at the 4th Avenue interchange. There is a new traffic pattern on SR27(Rossville Blvd) at the I24 EB on ramp at LM 4.011- 7. Traffic is down to 1 lane in each direction as the North bound traffic on SR27(Rossville Blvd) will be down to 1 lane and will be shifted to the left. With the new traffic pattern, the motoring traffic needs to cautious in this area.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St exit off I-24 and closed the existing exit to the Broad St that is off the US27 S exit. The contractor has opened up the new ramp off the US27 SB. On Monday and Tuesday night of this reporting period, the contractor will be having a lane shift on the new Broad St ramp from US27 SB. They will be shifting traffic to the right has they come off US27 SB that the contractor can paint the retaining walls on this ramp. The lane shift will be from 9 PM-6 AM Monday and Tuesday Evening.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 TDOT Bridge Maintenance westbound from MM 181.4 to MM 181.6: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be working at night patching the deck on the west bound lanes of I-24 at MM 181 over 4TH Ave, on June 14-15, from 9PM - 3AM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Weather permitting, the contractor will implement a left lane closure on I-75 Southbound from MM 4 to MM 2 between the hours of 9 PM and 6 AM on Thursday 6/14/23 and Sunday 6/18/23 thru Wednesday 6/21/22. The contractor will be performing pipe cleaning and inspection.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-27 (MARKET ST.) Utility Work northbound at LM 4.5: NIGHTTIME closure at 14th Street and Market Street. Northbound Traffic will be detoured from Market Street at Main Street. Motorists should follow the signage, reduce speed, and be prepared to stop. The work is scheduled 06/12/23 through 06/15/23 from 10 PM - 5 AM.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 06/15/23, 06/16/23, 06/17/23, 06/19/23, 06/20/23 and 06/21/23 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, paving operations, delivery of materials and equipment. On 06/17/23, intermittent flagging operations will be necessary for paving along existing SR-317. Traffic will be shifted onto the new alignment of SR-317 on 06/17/23 from Eastview Terrace to the end of the project past Layton Lane.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-320 (E. BRAINERD RD.) Utility Work westbound at LM 5.46: Shoulder and single lane closures from Everett Drive to Springview Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, barrels/cones, and flaggers will be present, 06/20/23 through 06/21/23 from 9 am - 3 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-321 (OOLTEWAH-RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work northbound from LM 0.59 to LM 0.91: Intermittent lane closures on Ooltewah Ringgold Rd between Cobble Creek Way (Stonebrook Community) and East Brainerd Rd. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution through the work zone. Arrows boards, signage, drums, and flaggers will be present between 9 am - 2 pm, 04/10/23 through 06/21/23.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (MARKET ST.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at LM 9.68: Region 2 Bridge Inspection will be performing a routine inspection to the Market Street bridge over the Tennessee River on June 20, from 9 AM – 3 PM. The bridge will be closed during this time with detours in place. In the event of inclement weather, the inspection will take place on Wednesday, June 21.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work westbound at LM 2.03: Shoulder and single lane closures from Sewanee Drive to East End Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, barrels/cones, and flaggers will be present, 06/15/23 through 06/21/23 from 9 am - 3 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) construction near Palisades Road (LM 15.2) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.4): The contractor has closed the right lane going up the Signal Mountain Road from LM 15 (about 1/2 Mi from Palisades Road) to past Sunset Drive. This closure will be in effect for several months during the duration of this project. There will be intermittent lane closures on Signal Mountain Road as the contractor will have flaggers out as they work. Due to the possibility of flaggers stopping traffic, traffic should be aware of possible delays in this area.
BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-101 resurfacing from SR-30 (LM 0.0) to the Cumberland County line (LM 9.5): The contractor will be performing resurfacing operations in Bledsoe County on SR-101 from LM 0.0 to LM 9.5. These operations will use a single lane closure controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-40 (INMAN ST.) Utility Work both directions at LM 0.9: The City of Cleveland will be detouring the intersection of Inman Street and Edward Street. Traffic will be detoured from Inman Street eastbound at Church Street and westbound at Linden Avenue. Edwards Street traffic will be detoured northbound at 3rd Street and southbound at 1st Street. Motorists should follow the signage, reduce speed, and be prepared to stop. The work is scheduled 06/20/23 through 06/30/23 and the work zone will be 24 hours until complete.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period the contractor will have short term intermittent lane closures throughout the project for utility relocation and moving equipment as work continues on new roadway alignments and a new bridge over Candies Creek. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 (NEW MANCHESTER HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 5.97 to LM 8.81: Mobile shoulder and single lane closures from Recycle Drive to Jack Welch Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, barrels/cones, and flaggers will be present, 06/01/23 through 07/29/23 from 9 am - 3 pm.
FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (SEWANEE HWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 29.75 to LM 30.49: Mobile shoulder and single lane closures from Fire Tower Road to Midway Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 05/22/23 through 06/21/23 from 9 am - 3 pm.
FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-50 repair of bridge over the Elk River (LM 1.6): Both lanes of travel have been restored on this project. Intermittent lanes closures may be necessary to support any remaining work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while being alert to construction personnel and equipment.
GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 resurfacing from SR-56 (LM 17.8) to east of Firetower Road (LM 21.9): Resurfacing progress work will be implemented daily. Traffic will be temporarily slowed and may experience intermittent lane closures to support this work. Motorists should be alert to all project activity and encouraged to use caution throughout the work zone.
GRUNDY COUNTY SR-15 (US-41A) construction of pedestrian facilities from north of Clifftops Avenue (LM 1.3) to I-24 (LM 1.8) in Monteagle: During this reporting period the contractor will continue implementing a lane shift that will be in place for the duration of the project. Motorists are encouraged to use caution daily. Contractor will be performing various operations.
MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0 to perform rockfall mitigation activities. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones. Contractor will be closing left lane on I-24 WB at MM 137.5 on Tuesday (06/20/23) to remove interconnected portable barrier rail from work zone. This work will occur from 9 AM to 2 PM.
MARION COUNTY I-24 TDOT Contractor both directions from MM 145.5 to MM 151.8: Starting 06/19/23 at 6 PM East or West Bound lanes will be reduced to one lane for core drilling work with the closure ending by 6 AM the following morning. Starting 06/20/23 at 6 PM East or West Bound lanes will be reduced to one lane for core drilling work with the closure ending by 6 AM the following morning.
MARION COUNTY SR- 2 (US-41, US-64, US-72) miscellaneous safety improvements from the Jasper city limits (LM 19.1) to SR-27 (LM 19.23): The contractor will be working in Marion County on SR-2 from LM 19 to LM 21. They will be installing guardrail and painting using a single lane closure. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.
MARION COUNTY SR-156 resurfacing from near Franklin State Forest (LM 3.1) to near Orme Mountain Road (LM 9.3): The contractor will be performing resurfacing operations on SR-156 from LM 3.1 to LM 9.3. These operations will use a single lane closure controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.
MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-HWY. 41) Utility Work both directions from LM 16 to LM 18: Mobile shoulder and single lane closures from Old Chattanooga Pike to Dixon Lane/Dover Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, barrels/cones, and flaggers will be present, 06/12/23 through 08/12/23 from 9 am - 2 pm.
MARION COUNTY SR-27 (US-72) repair of bridges over Battle Creek (LM 3.9): The contractor will be repairing the bridges over Battle Creek on SR-27 at LM 3.9. Phase one traffic control has been setup and the contractor is beginning work. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.
MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: The contractor will be working on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 to construct a new bridge and repair a slide. The work zones at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 have the travel lanes reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic lights. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 bridge repair over Chestuee Creek (LM 11.7): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue bridge repairs on the bridge over Chestuee Creek. Traffic on the bridge over Chestuee Creek on SR-163 at LM 11.74 will be reduced to a single lane controlled by a traffic signal. Maximum horizontal clearance will be limited to 11’. Wide load detour routes will be posted. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: Maximum horizontal clearance 11 feet.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-33 (US-HWY. 411) Utility Work both directions at LM 6.8: NIGHTTIME WORK – Northbound and southbound traffic will be reduced to 1 lane for aerial utility work. There will be a brief stoppage of traffic in both directions on S. Amherst Place/Hwy 411 between Tellico Street and Duck Creek Road/County Road 460. Motorists should follow the signage, reduce speed, and be prepared to stop. Arrows boards, signage, drums, and flaggers will be present between 10 pm - 5 am, 06/20/23 with a rain date of 06/22/23.
MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 (STATE HWY. 58) TDOT Bridge Maintenance southbound at LM 19.9: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be repairing the concrete wingwall of the bridge on SR 58 over fork creek, South bound at LM 19.9, on June 20, from 9AM - 3PM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.
MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 at SR-68 (LM 26.9) construction of a roundabout, and safety improvements on SR-58 near Nebo Road (LM 29.2): During this period, the contractor will be performing grading operations for construction of a new roundabout. Intermittent lane closures are possible on SR-58 and SR-68 from 8 AM to 6 PM as work is performed. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
POLK COUNTY SR-68 repair of the bridge over the Hiwassee River (LM 4.8): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue work on bridge repairs to the SR-68 bridge over the Hiwassee River. A temporary traffic signal system has been installed to reduce traffic to a single lane on the bridge over the Hiwassee River. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
VAN BUREN COUNTY SR-284 (PINEY RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0.1 to LM 1.5: Mobile shoulder and single lane closures from the intersection of SR-111 and SR-284 to the intersection of Old Tennessee 111 and Archie Rhinehart Pkwy. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, barrels/cones, and flaggers will be present, 06/15/23 through 06/30/23 from 9 am - 2 pm.