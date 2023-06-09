Crews and contractors from the Tennessee Department of Transportation are working to both repair and improve roads across the Tennessee Valley.
Here's the list of this week's projects to be aware of during your travels.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 EB over SR-27 (US-27, Rossville Blvd, MM180.3) emergency bridge repair: TDOT forces have closed the on-ramp from northbound SR-27 (US-27, Rossville Blvd) to I-24 West due to damage on the I-24 overpass over Rossville Blvd. This closure will remain in place until further notice. Traffic will be detoured north along Rossville Blvd to East 23rd Street, and then back onto I-24 West at the 4th Avenue interchange. Beginning Monday, June 12th, there will be a new traffic pattern on SR27 (Rossville Blvd) at the I-24 E on ramp at LM 4.011- 7. Traffic will be reduced to 1 lane in each direction. With the new traffic pattern, drivers need to use caution in this area.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs are posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. The US-27 N on-ramp at William St. has been closed and it will remain closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. A detour is posted. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St exit off I-24 and closed the existing exit to the Broad St off the US-27 S exit. Traffic from US-27 S that needs to access Broad St. will use the Williams St. exit. A detour is posted. Drivers need to be aware of the changes. The US-27 S ramp onto I-24 East will be reduced to 2 lanes with the Williams St. exit still open. This ramp will be this way for several months and drivers are encouraged to use caution in this area. The contractor has opened up the new ramp off the US-27 S. On Thursday night, the contractor will close the right lane on the US-27 S to I24 EB ramp and on I-24 E from MM 178.5 – 179.5 from 9 PM to 6 AM. Also on Thursday night, there will be a mobile operation in both directions as the scoring contractor will be on site and working on the inside and outside shoulders.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 TDOT Bridge Maintenance westbound at MM 181.6: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be working at night to patch the deck on I-24 W at MM 181 over 4th Ave, on June 14, from 9 PM – 3 AM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Weather permitting, the contractor will implement a left lane closure on I-75 South from MM 4 to MM 2 between the hours of 9 PM and 6 AM on Thursday 6/8/23 and Monday 6/12/23. The contractor will be performing drainage pipe cleaning and inspection.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 06/08/23, 06/09/23, 06/12/23, 06/13/23 and 06/14/23 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-321 (OOLTEWAH-RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work northbound from LM 0.59 to LM 0.91: Intermittent lane closures on Ooltewah Ringgold Rd between Cobble Creek Way (Stonebrook Community) and East Brainerd Rd. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution through the work zone. Arrows boards, signage, drums, and flaggers will be present between 9 am - 2 pm, 04/10/23 through 06/21/23.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (MARKET ST.) TDOT Bridge Maintenance both directions at LM 9.68: Region 2 Bridge Inspection and Repair will be performing routine maintenance and lift operations to the Market Street bridge over the Tennessee River on June 11, from 8 AM – 3 PM. The bridge will be closed during this time with detours in place.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) construction near Palisades Road (LM 15.2) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.4): The contractor has closed the right lane going up the Signal Mountain Road from LM 15 (about 1/2 Mi from Palisades Road) to past Sunset Drive. This closure will be in effect for several months during the duration of this project. There will be intermittent lane closures on Signal Mountain Road as the contractor will have flaggers out as they work. Due to the possibility of flaggers stopping traffic, traffic should be aware of possible delays in this area.
BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-101 resurfacing from SR-30 (LM 0.0) to the Cumberland County line (LM 9.5): The contractor will be performing resurfacing operations in Bledsoe County on SR-101 from LM 0.0 to LM 9.5. These operations will use a single lane closure controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-40 (Inman St SE) at SR-74 (Wildwood Ave, LM 13.86) Utility Work both directions at LM 1.05: The City of Cleveland will be detouring the intersection of Inman Street and Wildwood Avenue. Traffic will be detoured from Inman Street westbound at Dooley Street and eastbound at Linden Avenue. Wildwood Ave traffic will be detoured northbound at 6th Street and southbound at Dooley Street. Motorists should follow the signage, reduce speed, and be prepared to stop. The work is scheduled 06/05/23 through 06/12/23.
COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 (NEW MANCHESTER HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 5.97 to LM 8.81: Mobile shoulder and single lane closures from Recycle Drive to Jack Welch Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, barrels/cones, and flaggers will be present, 06/01/23 through 07/29/23 from 9 am - 3 pm.
FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (SEWANEE HWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 29.75 to LM 30.49: Mobile shoulder and single lane closures from Fire Tower Road to Midway Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 05/22/23 through 06/14/23 from 9 am - 3 pm.
FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-50 repair of bridge over the Elk River (LM 1.6): Both lanes of travel have been restored on this project. Intermittent lanes closures may be necessary to support any remaining work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while being alert to construction personnel and equipment.
GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 resurfacing from SR-56 (LM 17.8) to east of Firetower Road (LM 21.9): Resurfacing work happens daily. Traffic will be temporarily slowed and may experience intermittent lane closures to support this work. Motorists should be alert to all project activity and encouraged to use caution throughout the work zone.
GRUNDY COUNTY SR-15 (US-41A) construction of pedestrian facilities from north of Clifftops Avenue (LM 1.3) to I-24 (LM 1.8) in Monteagle: During this reporting period the contractor will continue implementing a lane shift that will be in place for the duration of the project. Motorists are encouraged to use caution daily. The contractor will be performing various operations.
GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 (STATE HWY. 56) TDOT Bridge Maintenance both directions at LM 28.89: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be patching the deck on SR-56 at LM 28.89 over the Collins River on June 8, from 9 AM – 3 PM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.
MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 W from MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0 to perform rockfall mitigation activities. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.
MARION COUNTY SR- 2 (US-41, US-64, US-72) miscellaneous safety improvements from the Jasper city limits (LM 19.1) to SR-27 (LM 19.23): The contractor will be working in Marion County on SR-2 from LM 19 to LM 21. They will be installing guardrail and painting using a single lane closure. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.
MARION COUNTY SR-156 resurfacing from near Franklin State Forest (LM 3.1) to near Orme Mountain Road (LM 9.3): The contractor will be performing resurfacing operations on SR-156 from LM 3.1 to LM 9.3. These operations will use a single lane closure controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.
MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-HWY. 41) Utility Work both directions from LM 16 to LM 18: Mobile shoulder and single lane closures from Old Chattanooga Pike to Dixon Lane/Dover Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, barrels/cones, and flaggers will be present, 06/12/23 through 08/12/23 from 9 am - 2 pm.
MARION COUNTY SR-27 (GRIFFITH HWY.) Utility Work northbound at LM 14.16: Shoulder and single lane closures from Ketner Mill Road to McClendon Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, barrels/cones, and flaggers will be present, 06/08/23 through 06/14/23 from 9 am - 3 pm.
MARION COUNTY SR-27 (US-72) repair of bridges over Battle Creek (LM 3.9): The contractor will be repairing the bridges over Battle Creek on SR-27 at LM 3.9. Traffic control is in place and the contractor has begun work. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.
MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: The contractor will be working on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 to construct a new bridge and repair a slide. The work zones at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 have the travel lanes reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic lights. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.