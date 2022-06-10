Crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation and contractors are hard at work on many paving and repairs projects across the region.
Here's what drivers can expect for the coming week:
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. The US-27 NB On-Ramp at William St. has been closed and it will be closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. On Monday and Tuesday night of this reporting period from 9 PM-6 AM, there will be a lane closed on I24 EB from MM1782 to 179 to install barrier wall and attenuator. On Friday from 9 AM-3 PM, the contractor will have 1 lane closed in both directions on Broad St as they work to install the new proposed striping in this area. The contractor will be striping the new turn lanes on Broad St per the project plans.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 concrete repair from MM 6.6 to MM 12.8: During this reporting period, there will be lane closures on I-75 Northbound from 9 PM-6 AM starting at MM 12.6 to MM 6.6. The contractor will be closing lanes #3 and #4 (the 2 outside lanes) during these lane closures on I-75 Northbound. Also, during this reporting period, the contractor possibly have lane closures in Southbound lanes close to Exit 11 bridge. The contractor will start having weekend closures on I75 Southbound starting at MM12.6 to MM6.6 on June 10th starting at 9 PM and opening up no later than 6 AM Monday June 13. During this weekend closure there will be 3 outside lanes closed, with 1 lane of traffic in lane #1(Inside Lane) and another lane of traffic using the shoulder as the contractor will be removing certain sections of the concrete roadway and then pouring it back. There will be 2 lanes of traffic opened during this operation this weekend During this operation, it is recommended that the motoring public find alternate routes in this area because there will be a possibility of long waits as this work is going on. This is the start of weekly weekend closures on this project that will be done for the next 2 months.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Utility Work eastbound from MM 174 to MM 175: There will be a single Eastbound lane closure along I-24 beginning near Exit 174 (Lookout Valley/Lookout Mtn) and ending near Exit 175 (Browns Ferry Rd). Arrow boards, signage and flaggers will be on site during the aerial construction. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop while remaining alert for personnel and equipment traveling through the work zone area. Work to be performed Sunday 06/12/22 between 7 am and 11 am with a rain date of 06/26/22. There will be a single Westbound lane closure along I-24 beginning near Exit 175 (Browns Ferry Rd) and ending near Exit 174 (Lookout Valley/Lookout Mtn). Arrow boards, signage and flaggers will be on site during the aerial construction. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop while remaining alert for personnel and equipment traveling through the work zone area. Work to be performed Sunday 06/26/22 between 7 am and 11 am with a rain date of 07/10/22.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-153 (STATE HWY. 153) Utility Work both directions from LM 10.85 to LM 10.82: Nighttime lane closures on SR-153 at the Grubb Road intersection near Academy Sports. There will be a single northbound and southbound lane closure along with intermittent traffic stoppages of all lanes. Law enforcement officers, arrow boards, signage and flaggers will be on site during the aerial construction. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop while remaining alert for personnel and equipment traveling through the work zone area. This work will be done Thursday 06/09/22 at 11:30 pm to Friday 06/10/22 at 5:30 am with a rain date of 06/16/22 at 11:30 pm to Friday 06/17/22 at 5:30am.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (LEE HWY.) Utility Work southbound at LM 15.43: Shoulder and single lane closures between E. Brainard Road and Aiken Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 05/26/22 through 06/15/22 from 9 am – 2 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-321 (OOLTEWAH-RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work both directions at LM 1.96: Shoulder and single lane closures at the roundabout of Ooltewah Ringgold Road and Standifer Gap Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 05/26/22 through 06/26/22 from 10 am – 2 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (MARKET ST.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions from LM 9.65 to LM 10.13: On Sunday, 06/12/22, the Market Street Bridge will be closed both directions for the quarterly lift operation from 8 AM - 1 PM. Detours will be in place.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work eastbound at LM 1.10: Shoulder closure only between McDonald Road and I-75 South on ramp. Motorists should reduce speed and be aware of personnel and equipment in the area. Signage, barrels, and flaggers will be present, 06/09/22 through 06/15/22 from 8:30 am – 5:30 pm. [2019-578]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work westbound from LM 1.65 to LM 1.25: Shoulder and single lane closures from the intersection of Ringgold Road and I-75 to Prater Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 06/09/22 through 06/30/22 from 9 am – 2 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 22.01 to LM 22.2: Shoulder and single lane closures between Fairmount Road and Dowler Lane. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/15/22 through 06/22/22 from 9 am – 2 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) slide repair between LM 29 and LM 30: The travel lanes on US-27/SR-29 in Hamilton County between LM 29 and LM 30 will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction for the duration of the slide repair. Loads over 14’ wide will have to find an alternate route.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 06/09/22, 06/10/22, 06/13/22, 6/14/22, and 06/15/22 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. A portion of Tucker Road has been closed from Spalding Drive to 5400 Tucker Road to allow for grading and utility operations. Flagging will be required on Spalding Drive for Bridge 1 operations.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (Amnicola Highway) bridge repair over SR-153: Contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the Amnicola (SR-319) bridge over SR-153. During this project, SR-319 will have lane closures in place. During repair operations at least one lane of traffic shall remain open in both directions. Bridge repair over 153 will be performed between 6am & 6pm. Motorists are advised to use caution in this vicinity and remain aware of construction activities.
HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be performing operations at the intersection connecting the S.I.A. route, Ferdinand Piech Way, & Volkswagen Dr. The new 4-way signalized intersection has begun operation & traffic has been shifted to the new alignment. Ferdinand Piech Way will still be closed to through traffic. Traveling public should be cautious of the new traffic pattern in effect including a lowered speed limit. The traveling public should also be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles & staff on and around the jobsite and the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will be performing earthmoving operations and removal of structures. Crews will also be working on foundations for a new bridge over Candies Creek. Expect delays in the area during these times. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone, watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control and for trucks entering/leaving the highway. Speed limit through work zone will be reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH.
BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Exit 33 (SR-308, Lauderdale Highway) bridge work and ramp upgrades: During this reporting period from 7PM-6 AM there will be 1 lane closed on I-75 starting with the Northbound lanes and then the Southbound lanes as the contractor is paving on this project. Also, during this operation, there is a possibility that the ramps might be temporarily closed for short period of times as the contractor is paving.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (HARRISON PK.) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 3.1 to LM 3.2: During this reporting period, TDOT maintenance forces may have temporary lane closures on SR-312 between the hours of 8 AM and 5 PM to continue repair work on a storm drainpipe. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
COFFEE COUNTY SR-127 bridge construction over Bradley Creek (LM 4.7): Construction work on this project will continue this week. SR-127 at MM 4.66 will be closed until 09/30/2022 to support bridge construction work over Bradley Creek. A detour route will be provided via Prairie Plains Road and Miller Crossroads Road during construction work, signs and message boards are in place to show the detour route. Motorists should be alert to the new traffic pattern and encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment
COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) repair of bridge over Blue Spring Creek (LM 21.0): Construction work on this project will continue. The roadway will be reduced to one lane and control with traffic signal. One lane will be open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads, the maximum lane width is 12’. Motorists should be alert to a new traffic pattern and encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment.
FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (US-41) intersection improvement at University Avenue (LM 27.9): Project activity will continue daily. The roadway will be reduced from 4-lanes to 2-lanes. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.
GRUNDY COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) miscellaneous safety improvements at the intersection of SR-50 (LM 1.4): Project activity will begin daily with various roadway construction activities being performed. Lane shifts at the intersection of SR2 and SR50 for passing through traffic. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.
GRUNDY COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 7.2 to LM 7.4: traffic is reduced to one lane with traffic signals in place, as plans for repair of slide are being considered.
GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 slide repair between LM 26.3 and LM 26.6: Both travel lanes are open through the project. The contractor may utilize flagging to complete remaining work. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for flaggers.
MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0. On Thursday 06/09/22 the contractor will be blasting rock on I-24 WB at MM 136.0 and MM 137.0. This work will require a rolling roadblock to slow traffic down long enough to blast the rock and clean up the road. The roadblock and blasting will begin at 2:00 PM CT and only last as long as it takes to clear the road. Tennessee Highway Patrol and truck mounted attenuators w/ message boards will be on site during this work. Travel lanes at the remaining sites have been shifted and are open to traffic as usual. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.
MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: The contractor will be working on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 to construct a new bridge and repair a slide. At LM 27.9 the travel lane has been reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic lights. Also, at LM 26.9 a single lane closure will be setup, controlled by flaggers, to install poles for temporary traffic lights. Please use caution when driving through the area.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-310 bridge repair over Conasauga Creek (LM 4.4): During this reporting period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures on SR-310 between 8 AM and 5:30 PM to perform final cleanup and re-striping. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 (Englewood Avenue) rail crossing at the CSX Railroad (LM 15.1) in Englewood: During this reporting period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures on SR-39 and US-411 (SR-33) between the hours of 8 AM and 6 PM to install new traffic signal heads and pavement markings. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
MEIGS COUNTY SR-304 repair of bridge over Big Sewee Creek (LM 4.8): Contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the SR-304 bridge over Big Sewee Creek. During this project, SR-304 will have lane closures with 10ft width restrictions. A detour will be in place redirecting SR-304 truck traffic onto Watts Bar Hwy & SR-58. During repair operations, only one lane of traffic shall remain open for local traffic. A temporary traffic signal shall be in place to direct traffic thru the construction zone.
MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 resurfacing from east of the Hiwassee River (LM 5.8) to east of Roberts Road (LM 15.3): During this report period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures while performing resurfacing operations. Flaggers will be on-site to assist traffic flow. The traveling public should be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the work-zone.
POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will shift traffic onto the new bridge. This shift is scheduled to occur on 06/09/22 weather permitting. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and pay attention to the new traffic pattern.
RHEA COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: Construction activity at the Nokian Tyres SIA project continues just North of Dayton, TN. The traveling public should be alert to construction vehicles entering and exiting the site. SR-29 traffic has been moved back in its normal traffic pattern.
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-8 (HWY. 8) Utility Work both directions from LM 23.32 to LM 24.15: Mobile lane closures along SR-8 between Dennis Road and McCarver Loop Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 04/07/22 through 06/30/22 from 9:00 am – 2:30 pm.
VANBUREN COUNTY SR-30 (STATE HWY. 30) TDOT Contractor both directions at LM 15.7: SR-30 is reduced to one lane at mile 15.5 to 15.6 between Spencer and Pikeville because of slide repair work. Traffic Signals are in place.
WARREN COUNTY SR-127 (SHELLSFORD RD.) Utility Work westbound from LM 3.19 to LM 4.58: Mobile lane closures along SR-127 between Woodlee Court and Old Harrison Ferry Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 06/02/22 through 06/15/22 from 9 AM and 2 PM.
WARREN COUNTY SR-56 (BEERSHEBA HWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 10.55 to LM 11.74: Mobile lane closures along SR-56 between SR-127 and Bridge Street. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 06/02/22 through 06/15/22 from 9 AM and 2 PM.
WARREN COUNTY SR-8 (HARRISON FERRY RD.) Utility Work southbound from LM 11.79 to LM 12.13: Mobile lane closures along SR-8 between SR-56 and Old Harrison Ferry Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 06/02/22 through 06/15/22 from 9 AM and 2 PM.