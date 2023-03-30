HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. The US-27 N on-ramp at William St. has been closed and it will remain closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be detour signs directing drivers to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St exit off I-24 and closed the existing exit to the Broad St off the US 27 S exit. The contractor has opened up the new US 27 S ramp to Broad St. The US 27 S ramp to Williams St. has been permanently closed. Next week, the contractor will be closing the shoulder on the US 27 S ramp onto I-24 E so that they can backfill the overhead sign footer.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Weather permitting, the contractor will implement single lane closures between the hours of 9 PM until 6 AM Sunday through Thursday, at following locations: I-24 WB MM 185 to MM 183 and North Terrace, I-75 NB MM 2 to MM 4, I-75 SB MM 4 to MM 2.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 (BONNY OAKS DR.) Utility Work both directions from LM 8.25 to LM 9: Mobile shoulder and lane closures on Bonny Oaks Drive as crews transition work zones between SR-153 and Chickamauga Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage and flaggers will be present, 03/23/23 through 04/05/23 from 9 AM - 1:00 PM.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 (CAMPBELL ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 6.5 to LM 7: Shoulder and single lane closures from Wilder Street to Grove Street. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/30/23 through 04/13/23 from 9 am - 2 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 03/30/23, 03/31/23, 04/03/23, 04/04/23, and 04/05/23 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. There will also be flagging operations along Spalding Dr for the construction of Bridge 1.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-320 (E. BRAINERD RD.) TDOT Maintenance both directions at LM 6.47: On Tuesday 04/04/23, TDOT maintenance forces will reduce traffic on SR-320 (East Brainerd Rd) at LM 6.47 to a single lane controlled by flaggers to replace a damaged storm drainpipe. This closure will take place from 9 AM to 3 PM. Motorists should expect delays in the area. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-321 (OOLTEWAH-RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 6.5 to LM 7.25: Lane closures from Railroad Avenue/Factory Street to Bradmore Lane. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, signage, cones/barrels, and flaggers will be present, 03/30/23 through 04/04/23 from 9 am – 2 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (E. MAIN ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 6.39 to LM 6.42: Interior lane closure between S. Willow Street and S. Hickory Street. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, signage, barrels/cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/27/23 through 04/05/23 from 7 am – 2 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (E. MAIN ST.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 5.94 to LM 6.38: Shoulder and single lane closures from S. Orchard Knob Ave and S. Watkins Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels will be present, 12/01/22 through 04/05/23 from 9 am - 2 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) construction near Palisades Road (LM 15.2) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.4): The contractor has closed the right lane going up the Signal Mountain Road from LM 15 (about 1/2 Mi from Palisades Road) to past Sunset Drive. This closure will be in effect for several months during the duration of this project. There will be intermittent lane closures on Signal Mountain Road as the contractor will have flaggers out as they work. Due to the possibility of flaggers stopping traffic, drivers should be aware of possible delays in this area.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-311 (APD-40) Utility Work both directions at LM 3.05: Police assisted traffic stoppage at the intersection of APD-40 and Goldstar Drive SW. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, signage, cones/barrels, and flaggers will be present, 03/30/23 from 9:30 am - 12 pm with rain date of 04/06/23.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-40 (WATERLEVEL HWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 2.04 to LM 8.62: Shoulder and single lane closures from Hancock Road NE to Durkee Road NE. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums/cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/23/23 through 04/05/23 from 9 am – 2 pm.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period the contractor will have short term intermittent lane closures throughout the project for utility relocation and moving equipment as work continues on new roadway alignments and a new bridge over Candies Creek. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
GRUNDY COUNTY SR-15 (US-41A) construction of pedestrian facilities from north of Clifftops Avenue (LM 1.3) to I-24 (LM 1.8) in Monteagle: During this reporting period the contractor will continue implementing a lane shift that will remain in place for the duration of the project. Motorists are encouraged to use caution daily. The contractor will be performing various operations.
MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0 to perform rockfall mitigation activities. Travel lanes are open and have been shifted at each site. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.
MARION COUNTY SR- 2 (US-41, US-64, US-72) miscellaneous safety improvements from the Jasper city limits (LM 19.1) to SR-27 (LM 19.23): The contractor will be working in Marion County on SR-2 from LM 19 to LM 21 to install guardrail using a single lane closure. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.
MARION COUNTY SR-156 (STATE HWY. 156) TDOT Bridge Maintenance both directions at LM 15.9: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be performing bridge maintenance on Tuesday, April 4, on SR-156 (State HWY 156) over the Tennessee River at LM 15.19 from 9AM-3PM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.
MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: The contractor will be working on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 to construct a new bridge and repair a slide. Both work zones, at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9, have the roadway reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic lights.
MARION COUNTY SR-283 (ALVIN YORK HWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 6.37 to LM 7.32: Mobile lane closures along SR-283 between Pickett Cemetery Road and Panorama Trail. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/07/23 through 05/05/23 from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 bridge repair over Chestuee Creek (LM 11.7): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue bridge repairs on the bridge over Chestuee Creek. Traffic on the bridge over Chestuee Creek on SR-163 at LM 11.74 will be reduced to a single lane controlled by a traffic signal. Maximum horizontal clearance will be limited to 11’. Wide load detour routes will be posted. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: Maximum horizontal clearance 11 feet.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (CONGRESS PKWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 12.93 to LM 12.1: Mobile shoulder closure along SR-2 between the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Dennis Street and the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Rocky Mount Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 08/15/22 through 04/12/23 from 7:30 am – 5:00 pm.
MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 (STATE HWY. 58) Utility Work southbound from LM 14.22 to LM 9.35: Mobile shoulder and single lane closures from Goodfield Road to Cottonport Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 01/26/23 through 04/05/23 from 9 am – 2 pm.
RHEA COUNTY SR-30 (STATE HWY. 30) Utility Work eastbound from LM 13.01 to LM 16.37: Mobile shoulder and lane closures on SR-30 as crews transition work zones between Sky Drive and SR-302. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage and flaggers will be present, 03/23/23 through 04/05/23 from 9 AM - 2:00 PM.