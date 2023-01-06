Crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation and contract crews are out in force, working on various road projects and improvements in the region.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. The US-27 N on-ramp at William St. has been closed and it will be closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St exit off I-24 and closed the existing exit to the Broad St that is off the US27 S exit. Traffic from US27 S that needs to get to Broad St. will have to use the Williams St. exit. There will be detour signs to direct traffic off the Williams St. Exit to Broad St. On Thursday of this reporting period, from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, there will be one lane closed on the US27 S on ramp to I-24 East as the contractor works to pave over the potholes on the ramp.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Weather permitting, the contractor will implement single lane closures between the hours of 9:00 PM until 6:00 AM Sunday through Thursday, at the following locations: I-24 WB MM 185 to MM 183, I-24 EB MM 183 to MM 184, and North Terrace.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 concrete repair from MM 6.6 to MM 12.8: During this reporting period, the contractor will be having lane closures in both the Northbound and Southbound directions on I-75 from 9:00 PM – 6:00 AM on Thursday, and Sunday thru Wednesday. During these lane closures, the contractor might have to temporary close some of the ramps so that they can work on the ramp. Starting on Friday December 6th at 9:00 PM until 10:00 AM Saturday morning there will be 3 lanes closed on I-75 Southbound from MM 7 to MM 6.2 so the contractor can repair the concrete pavement slab at MM 6.4. In the same location starting at about 10:00 AM, the contractor will open up this area to two lanes and it will be opened to two lanes as the concrete cures until about 1:00 AM Sunday morning.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 resurfacing from the Georgia state line (LM 0) to SR-2 (US-11, US-64, US-72, LM 2.2): During this reporting period, there will be lane closures during the day as the contractor starts to mill the roadway. There will be flaggers stopping traffic as this work is being done. The motoring public needs to expect possible long delays as this work takes place.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (CUMMINGS HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 5.74 to LM 5.61: Shoulder and single lane closures from Broad Street to in front of Chattem. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and cones/barrels will be present, 01/05/23 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm with a rain date of 01/06/23.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (CUMMINGS HWY.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 2.25 to LM 2.8: Shoulder and single lane closures between Birmingham Hwy and Lilac Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and cones/barrels will be present, 01/03/23 through 01/24/23 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility work. The flagging operations will be performed on 01/05/23, 01/06/23, 01/09/23, 01/10/23 and 01/11/23 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. Nighttime flagging operations will also be required on Spalding Drive on 01/09/23, 01/10/23 and 01/11/23 for setting of Bridge 1 beams.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (E. MAIN ST.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 5.94 to LM 6.38: Shoulder and single lane closures from S. Orchard Knob Ave and S. Watkins Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels will be present, 12/01/22 through 01/31/23 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) Utility Work northbound at LM 19.43: Shoulder and single lane closures from Timesville Road to Chicory Place. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks. signage, and cones/barrels will be present, 01/05/2023 through 01/11/2023 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) Utility Work northbound from LM 20.09 to LM 22.96: Shoulder and single lane closures from Anderson Pike and Edgewood Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and cones/barrels will be present, 01/05/23 through 01/20/23 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) construction near Palisades Road (LM 15.2) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.4): The contractor has closed the right lane going up Signal Mountain Road from LM 15 (about 1/2 Mi from Palisades Road) to past Sunset Drive. This closure will be in effect for several months during the duration of this project. There will be intermittent lane closures on Signal Mountain Road as the contractor will have flaggers out as they work. Due to the possibility of flaggers stopping traffic, traffic should be aware of possible delays in this area.
HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be performing resurfacing operations starting 10/20/2022 throughout the intersection connecting the S.I.A. route, Ferdinand Piech Way, & Volkswagen Dr. The new 4-way signalized intersection will continue to operate & traffic has been shifted to the new alignment. Drivers should be cautious of the new traffic pattern and lane shifts in effect including a lowered speed limit. The traveling public should also be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles & staff on and around the jobsite and the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period the contractor will have short term intermittent lane closures throughout the project for utility relocation and moving equipment as work continues on new roadway alignments and a new bridge over Candies Creek. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0 to perform rockfall mitigation activities. Travel lanes at all sites have been shifted and are open to traffic. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.
MARION COUNTY SR- 2 (US-41, US-64, US-72) miscellaneous safety improvements from the Jasper city limits (LM 19.1) to SR-27 (LM 19.23): The contractor will be working in Marion SR-2 from LM 19 - 21. They will be installing signs off the roadway and will have temporary shoulder closures and flagging operations.
MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: The contractor will be working on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 to construct a new bridge and repair a slide. Both work zones, at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9, have the travel lanes reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic lights. Please use caution when traveling through each work zone.
MARION COUNTY SR-28 repair of four corrugated metal pipe culverts at LM 6.7, 7.3, 7.7, and 7.9.: The contractor will be repairing corrugated metal pipes on SR-28 in Sequatchie County at LM 6.7, LM 7.3, LM 7.7, and LM 7.9. This work will require shoulder closures only.
MARION COUNTY SR-283 (ALVIN YORK HWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 6.37 to LM 7.32: Mobile lane closures along SR-283 between Pickett Cemetery Road and Panorama Trail. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 09/19/22 through 01/31/23 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 bridge repair over Chestuee Creek (LM 11.7): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue bridge repairs on the bridge over Chestuee Creek. Traffic on the bridge over Chestuee Creek on SR-163 at LM 11.74 will be reduced to a single lane controlled by a traffic signal. Maximum horizontal clearance will be limited to 11’. Wide load detour routes will be posted. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: Horizontal clearance maximum 11’.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 resurfacing from near SR-2 (US-11 / LM 2.5) to west of County Road 750 (LM 8.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will have daily lane closures from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM to perform roadway striping and guardrail repair. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (CONGRESS PKWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 12.93 to LM 12.1: Mobile shoulder closure along SR-2 between the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Dennis Street and the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Rocky Mount Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 08/15/22 through 04/12/23 from 7:30 am – 5:00 pm.
RHEA COUNTY SR-302 (OLD DIXIE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0.01 to LM 2.5: Mobile shoulder and lane closures on SR-302 as crews transition work zones between SR-30 and Taylor Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage and flaggers will be present, 10/06/22 through 03/25/23 from 9:00 AM - 2:30 PM.