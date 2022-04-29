Next week, crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation will be performing road and repair work that could have an impact of your daily drive.
Notable projects include:
Bradley County – I-75 in both directions from MM 31 to 33 – Nighttime lane closures for paving from 6:30 pm to 6:00 am Mon 5/2 thru Wed 5/4 – one lane open
Marion County – SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) at LM 27.9 – Signal is flashing and will be begin operation on Monday 5/9 – one lane open
Marion County – I-24 WB MM 136 to 137 – Daytime rolling roadblocks for rockfall blasting from 2:00 pm Wed 5/4
Hamilton County – I-75 NB MM 4.7 to 5.5 – Nighttime lane closures for gathering soils and geology information 9:00 pm to 6:00 am Sun 5/1 thru Thurs 5/5 – two lanes open
Hamilton County – I-75 in both directions from MM 6.6 to 12.8 – Nighttime lane closure for concrete slab replacement and repair weekly from 9:00 pm to 6:00 am – two lanes open; Weekend closure 9:00 pm Friday to 6:00 am Monday scheduled for 5/6 to 5/9 – two lanes open
Other projects include:
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. During this reporting period starting on Thursday April 28, there will be a lane closed on Market St. from 7 PM-7 AM as the contractor works to install Storm Drains on Market St. On Wednesday night of this reporting period from 9 PM-6 AM there will be 1 lane closed on I24 EB from MM177-MM178. On Thursday (April 28) night from 9 PM-6 Am there will be intermittent Rolling Roadblocks on I24 EB from MM 175 to MM178 as the contractor starts the installation of the new Overhead Signs and starts removing some of the existing Overhead Signs. On Friday (April 29th) night from 9 PM-9 AM, there will also be intermittent Rolling Roadblocks on I24 Eastbound from MM175-MM178 as the contractor finishes installing new Overhead Signs and removing some of the existing Overhead Signs. During these two nights, the traveling public is advised of possible long delays in this area, and it is recommended to find alternate routes. Starting on 05/09/2022, the contractor will be closing the US-27 NB On-Ramp at William St. until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 concrete repair from MM 6.6 to MM 12.8: During this reporting period, there will be lane closures on I75 Southbound from 9 PM-6 AM starting at MM 12.6 to MM 6.6. Once they get finish with the Southbound lane they will start in the Northbound lanes on this project. Tentatively scheduled, the contractor will start having weekend closures on I75 Southbound starting at MM12.6 to MM6.6 on May 6th starting at 9 PM and opening up no later than 6 AM Monday May 9th. During this weekend closure the 2 inside lanes will be closed as the contractor will be removing certain sections of the concrete roadway and then pouring it back. During this operation, it is recommended that the motoring public find alternate routes in this area because there will be a possibility of long waits as this work is going on.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 TDOT Contractor northbound from MM 4.7 to MM 5.5: A TDOT contractor will close the north bound inside lane (lane 1) on I-75 from MM 4.7 to MM 5.5. The closure will happen Sunday, 05/01/22, through Thursday, 05/05/22, from 9PM to 6AM.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 (BROAD ST.) Utility Work southbound at LM 6.42: Shoulder and single lane closures between 28th Street and 32nd Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 04/28/22 through 05/04/22 from 9 am – 3 pm. [2022-163]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 (GLASS ST.) Utility Work northbound at LM 6.25: Shoulder closure between Awtry Street and Campbell Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be aware of personnel. If possible, recommend motorists to find an alternate route. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/28/22 through 05/04/22 from 9 am – 3 pm. [2022-071]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (E. 23RD ST.) Utility Work westbound from LM 8.85 to LM 8.84: Shoulder and single lane closures between Commerce Street and Gifford Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 05/02/22 through 05/04/22 from 9 am – 3 pm. [2020-557]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) Utility Work southbound from LM 21.99 to LM 22.23: Shoulder and single lane closures between Coleman Road and Highwater Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 04/28/22 through 05/04/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-214]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 22.01 to LM 22.2: Shoulder and single lane closures between Fairmount Road and Dowler Lane. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/15/22 through 05/10/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-636]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 04/28/22, 04/29/22, 05/02/22, 05/03/22, and 05/04/22 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. A portion of Tucker Road has been closed from Spalding Drive to 5400 Tucker Road to allow for grading and utility operations. Flagging will be required on Spalding Drive for utility and storm drainage installation.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (Amnicola Highway) bridge repair over SR-153: Contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the Amnicola (SR-319) bridge over SR-153. During this project, SR-319 will have lane closures in place. During repair operations at least one lane of traffic shall remain open in both directions. Bridge repair over 153 will be performed between 6am & 6pm. Motorists are advised to use caution in this vicinity and remain aware of construction activities.
HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be performing operations at the intersection connecting the S.I.A. route, Ferdinand Piech Way, & Volkswagen Dr. The new 4-way signalized intersection has begun operation & traffic has been shifted to the new alignment. Ferdinand Piech Way will still be closed to through traffic. Traveling public should be cautious of the new traffic pattern in effect including a lowered speed limit. The traveling public should also be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles & staff on and around the jobsite and the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will be performing earthmoving operations and removal of structures. Crews will also be working on foundations for a new bridge over Candies Creek. Brief, intermittent lane closures are possible on SR-60 during daylight hours as this work occurs. Motorists should expect daily lane closures Monday through Friday 9 AM to 3:30 PM at Georgetown Rd (SR-60) and Villa Drive to support the installation of a new gas line. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone, watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control and for trucks entering/leaving the highway. Speed limit through work zone will be reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-311 (DALTON PK. S.E.) Utility Work both directions from LM 5.41 to LM 5.3: ROAD CLOSURE and DETOUR on Dalton Pike SE between Baldwin Road and Blackburn Road from 9 am Monday through 4 pm Friday with the road reopening over the weekend. Motorists should reduce speed and follow the detour signage. Businesses and residences will be accessible in the detour area. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 04/11/22 through 05/04/22. [2021-816]
BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Exit 33 (SR-308, Lauderdale Highway) bridge work and ramp upgrades: There are lane shifts in both the Southbound and Northbound lanes from MM 31 to MM 33. The lanes will be reduced to two 11-foot lanes in both directions as work goes on this project. On Monday (May 2) through Wednesday (May 4th) from 6:30 PM-6 AM there will be 1 lane closed on I75 starting with the Northbound lanes and then the Southbound lanes.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (HARRISON PK.) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 3.1 to LM 3.2: During this reporting period, TDOT maintenance crews will have intermittent lane closures Monday through Thursday 8 AM to 5 PM to perform work on a new storm drainpipe. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-101 Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 9.44: Mobile lane closures along SR-101 between intersection of SR-30 / SR-101 and ending at intersection of SR-101 / Brewer Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, and flaggers will be present, 02/03/22 through 06/25/2022 from 9 AM and 2:30 PM. [2021-358]
CANNON AND WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair and paving from east of Lincoln Lane (LM 11) in Cannon County to Robinson Road (LM 9.4) in Warren County: Resurfacing operations are on-going throughout the project. Daily lane closures and flagging operations are being utilized. Motorists should use caution through the work zone.
COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) at SR-55 (McMinnville Highway) intersection improvements in Manchester (LM 14.7): Project activities continue daily with various roadway construction activities being performed. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.
COFFEE COUNTY SR-127 bridge construction over Bradley Creek (LM 4.7): Construction work on this project continues this week. SR-127 at MM 4.66 will be closed until 09/30/2022 to support bridge construction work over Bradley Creek. A detour route will be provided via Prairie Plains Road and Miller Crossroads Road during construction work, signs and message boards are in place to show the detour route. Motorists should be alert to the new traffic pattern and encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment
COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) repair of bridge over Blue Spring Creek (LM 21.0): Construction work on this project continues. The roadway will be reduced to one lane and control with traffic signal. One lane will be open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads, the maximum lane width is 12’. Motorists should be alert to a new traffic pattern and encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment.
FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (US-41) intersection improvement at University Avenue (LM 27.9): Project activities continue daily. The roadway will be reduced from 4-lanes to 2-lanes. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.
GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 (MAIN ST.) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 3.2 to LM 3.4: Traffic is reduced to 1 lane with signals in place. A culvert replacement project is being designed for this section of roadway.
GRUNDY COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) miscellaneous safety improvements at the intersection of SR-50 (LM 1.4): Project activities continue daily with various roadway construction activities being performed. Intermittent lane closures could be expected at the intersection of SR2 and SR50. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.
GRUNDY COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 7.2 to LM 7.4: Traffic is reduced to one lane with traffic signals in place, as plans for repair of a slide are being considered.
GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 slide repair between LM 26.3 and LM 26.6: The road will remain reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal while the contractor completes slide repairs in the area. Paving operations will be on-going, and flaggers may be present. Motorists should use caution in the area.
MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0. On Wednesday 05/04/22 for the contractor will be blasting rock on I-24 WB at MM 136.0 and MM 137.0. This work will require a rolling roadblock to slow traffic down long enough to blast the rock and clean up the road. The roadblock and blasting will begin at 2:00 PM CT and only last as long as it takes to clear the road. Tennessee Highway Patrol and a truck mounted attenuator w/ message board will be on site during this work. The other remaining works sites will remain open. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.
MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: The contractor will be working on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) at LM 27.9 to construct a new bridge. On Monday 05/09/22 the contractor will be closing one lane, turning on the traffic signals to control traffic, and setting up barrier wall for the first phase of traffic control. Please use caution when driving through the area.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-310 bridge repair over Conasauga Creek (LM 4.4): During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on placing new asphalt overlays on the bridge. SR-310 is reduced to a single lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal to support this work. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and obey all traffic signals and related signage. RESTRICTIONS: 10-foot horizontal clearance
MEIGS COUNTY SR-304 repair of bridge over Big Sewee Creek (LM 4.8): Contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the SR-304 bridge over Big Sewee Creek. During this project, SR-304 will have lane closures with 10ft width restrictions. A detour will be in place redirecting SR-304 truck traffic onto Watts Bar Hwy & SR-58. During repair operations, only one lane of traffic shall remain open for local traffic. A temporary traffic signal shall be in place to direct traffic thru the construction zone.
POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on final grading operations for new bridge approaches. Intermittent lane closures are possible on US-64 (SR-40) Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5:30 PM to allow for moving equipment and placement of new asphalt. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
RHEA COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: Construction activity at the Nokian Tyres SIA project continues just North of Dayton, TN. The traveling public should be alert to construction vehicles entering and exiting the site. SR-29 traffic has been moved back in its normal traffic pattern.
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-28 (HWY. 28) Utility Work both directions from LM 1.73 to LM 2.98: Mobile lane closures along SR-28 between Stove Cave Road and Frank Tate Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/24/22 through 06/01/22 from 9:30 am – 2:30 pm. [2022-128]
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-8 (HWY. 8) Utility Work both directions from LM 23.32 to LM 24.15: Mobile lane closures along SR-8 between Dennis Road and McCarver Loop Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 04/07/22 through 06/30/22 from 9:00 am – 2:30 pm. [2022-172]
VAN BUREN COUNTY SR-30 (STATE HWY. 30) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 15.4 to LM 15.6: Traffic is reduced to one lane with signals in place for a slide repair.