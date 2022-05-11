The Tennessee Department of Transportation is gearing up for the future, by establishing an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan.
This is a part of a national program that was introduced through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in 2021.
“By providing this infrastructure we think that will help expand the use and also increase the demand for electric vehicles and the infrastructure,” Long Range Planning Division Director Matt Meservy said.
Meservy said the program is intended to help fund electric vehicle charging stations across the country for local and long distance trips.
For Tennessee, the charging stations will be placed off of main double digit number highways.
If everything goes as planned TDOT will start implementing them later this year.
“The program the way it is written now requires us to provide electric vehicle charging stations no more than 50 miles apart along those designated corridors that I mentioned. They also have to stay within a mile of the corridor, so exits. Any type of facilities would have to be within a mile of the exit,” Meservy said.
He believes the program will have three big benefits.
“As you know electric vehicles are a lot cleaner than gas powered vehicles. Also allows us to clean the air, reduce some of the pollution out there, and I think the third largest one is promote more clean energy jobs,” Meservy said.
TDOT is also wanting the communities input on how they should go about rolling out this plan for the charging stations.
“Understanding that we are not the end users of this program. We are definitely helping facilitate that, but we really need the input of the end users to make sure that the plan that we roll out and how we implement fits their needs. We want to make sure we listen to their concerns of safety and security and ease of access,” Meservy said.
Here's where you can take the TDOT survey for community input.