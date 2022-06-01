The Tennessee Department of Transportation is partnering with UTC on a Household Travel Survey.
TDOT is asking for residents to download the TDOT app (UTC students have a special code) and track their travel.
Participants will get a $15 amazon card.
TDOT says it will use the data to make more informed decisions about transportation.