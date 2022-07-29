TDOT is partnering with UTC by collecting travel data to improve Tennessee's transportation.
Students at UTC are encouraged to download the digital Household Travel Survey 'HTS@TN' on the app store to log their travels and complete a questionnaire.
TDOT says the information will be used to make more informed decisions about the state's transportation.
All Tennessee residents are invited to get involved by downloading the app, though UTC students have a different code.
Participants will receive a $15 Amazon card for a full week of travel logs.