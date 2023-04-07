The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has launched a new County Profile Tool you can use to see a variety of transportation-related information in your area.
TDOT's website says, "The Transportation County Profile Tool was created with the purpose of making difficult to find transportation and demographic data accessible and understandable."
We're launching a new County Profile Tool you can use to see all sorts of meaningful transportation-related information in your area. Scan the QR code or click on the link below to try it out and learn more! ⬇⬇⬇https://t.co/ZFxhUduW9a pic.twitter.com/RBTJMeLH1s— myTDOT (@myTDOT) April 7, 2023
The page includes everything from county to state overviews, employment data, census demographics, and more.
You can check out the new County Profile Tool here.