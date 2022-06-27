The transportation departments for Tennessee and Georgia will suspend lane closures for the July 4 weekend, which should help drivers traveling in the states.
TDOT will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 6:00am Friday, July 1 through 6:00am on Tuesday, July 5.
GDOT will suspend lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes beginning Friday, July 1 at 12:00pm until 10:00pm Tuesday, July 5.
While the lane closures will be suspended, there may be workers in construction zones. Drivers should obey speed limit signs, especially in construction zones.
Some long-term lane closures will remain in place.