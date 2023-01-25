The Tennessee Department of Transportation is in the final stages of advance work for a proposed interstate exchange project for I-75 at Hamilton Place Mall.
Currently, there is a dedicated exit to the mall from I-75 northbound, and an entrance ramp to I-75 southbound at the mall.
TDOT's interchange expansion project spans 1.7 miles from south of the Hamilton Place Blvd interchange to north of the Shallowford Road interchange.
The expansion would bring several major changes to the area, including:
- A new ramp from underneath the Shallowford Road bridge, over the I-75 South entrance ramp from Shallowford Road, and then cross over the interstate near the existing I-75 South entrance ramp from Hamilton Place Boulevard
- A new I-75 North access on-ramp at the intersection of Hamilton Place Blvd and the entrance to the mall’s ring road
TDOT says they are in the last steps of finalizing plans, obtaining water quality permits, and acquiring right-of-way for the project.
A contract for the project construction is expected to be awarded this summer, with construction to begin shortly afterward.
This project will coincide with the upcoming second phase of the I-75/I-24 expansion project.