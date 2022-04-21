In observance of Earth Day, 30 volunteers with the Tennessee Department of Transportation cleaned the shorelines of Chickamauga Lake on Thursday. The event is part of a partnership with TDOT's Nobody Trashes Tennessee public education campaign and Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful.
Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful is a nonprofit that focuses on keeping the river clean, healthy, and beautiful for generations to come. Last year their efforts helped remove over 152,000 pounds of garbage from the river. They are nearly halfway to last year's number, according to Kathleen Gibi, Executive Director with Keep Tennessee River Beautiful, "Last year we pulled out 152 thousand pounds of trash, and this year we have already hit 60 thousand in mid-April."
Volunteers worked from 9 AM to 12 PM, picking up garbage along the shoreline. Tomorrow, both Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful and Nobody Trashes Tennessee are scheduled to team up with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga athletics to clean up the shorelines of Nickajack Lake.