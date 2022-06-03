I-75 concrete repairs from MM 6.6 to MM 12.8 continue this weekend.
During this reporting period, there will be lane closures on I-75 Northbound from 9 PM-6 AM starting at MM 12.6 to MM 6.6.
The contractor will be closing lanes #3 and #4 (the 2 outside lanes) during these lane closures on I-75 Northbound.
The contractor will start having weekend closures on I75 Southbound starting at MM12.6 to MM6.6 on June 3rd starting at 9 PM and opening up no later than 6 AM Monday June 6th.
During this weekend closure there will be 3 outside lanes closed, with 1 lane of traffic in lane #1(Inside Lane) and another lane of traffic using the shoulder as the contractor will be removing certain sections of the concrete roadway and then pouring it back.
There will be 2 lanes of traffic opened during this operation this weekend.
During this operation, it is recommended that the motoring public find alternate routes in this area because there will be a possibility of long waits as this work is going on.
This is the start of weekly weekend closures on this project that will be done for the next 2 months.