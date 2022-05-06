Beginning Friday at 9:00 pm ET thru Monday, May 9th at 6:00 am ET, TDOT contract crews will close three lanes on I-75 South in Hamilton County.
This will be the first of several upcoming weekend closures for concrete slab repairs in the area.
As part of the project to repair damaged concrete slabs, perform bridge repairs, and install new pavement markings, TDOT contract crews must implement lane closures on I-75 in both directions between mile marker 6.6 and mile marker 12.6.
This work will occur nightly and over the next several weekends, with the exception of Memorial Day weekend.
To view the full schedule of closures for this project: CLICK HERE.