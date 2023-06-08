The Tennessee Department of Education released district-level data on the TCAP retake opportunity for third-grade students.
The data available here includes percentages of eligible students who participated and improved their performance.
Third-grade students with low scores on the ELA portion of the TCAP have multiple pathways to promotion, such as the retake opportunity, summer camp, or tutoring. Governor Bill Lee's proposed legislation expanded summer camp opportunities for more students.
The TCAP retake window was from May 22nd to June 5th, with districts selecting their assessment schedule. The Parent Appeals Form is open until June 30th.
Parents can submit an appeal within 14 days of receiving the retention decision, providing evidence of growth or an event affecting their child's performance. District-level TCAP performance averages were released on May 24th, and statewide averages for third-grade ELA scores were released on May 22nd.
Individual student ELA scores were shared with districts on May 19th. Families should visit the department's website for timeline information and work with their child's school for informed decisions. The full TCAP release will be announced later this summer.
For additional information about Tennessee's third-grade acceleration strategy, visit https://www.tn.gov/education/learning-acceleration. For more information on Reading360, visit https://www.tn.gov/education/reading-360.html. For media inquiries, contact Edu.MediaInquiries@tn.gov.