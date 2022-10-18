The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is warning parents about rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween because it looks like candies that are typically given to trick-or-treaters.
TBI Special Agent Tommy Farmer, who’s in charge of the Dangerous Drug Task Force, said the timing of this drug coming out couldn't be worse with Halloween around the corner.
“Be careful, know where your children are going to trick-or-treating. If possible, definitely stay within the communities that you are aware of or family members or friends that you know,” Farmer said.
The drug resembles a bright colored candy like Skittles, Smarties, or even Mentos.
Farmer said parents should inspect their kids candy with gloves after trick or treating.
“First off, look through and see if anything looks odd or looks strange and does not look like a commercially packaged product. One you screened out all of those, go back and look at those products that even are commercially packaged and take a look at those and scrutinize even closer,” Farmer said.
He said fentanyl can be harmful, all it takes is a dose the size of a grain of rice to overdose.
“Fentanyl is measure is microscopic amount, micro grams versus something we are talking about like cocaine, methamphetamine and those being in grams,” Farmer said.
“Most will characterize fentanyl as fifty to hundred times more powerful than morphine,” Farmer added.
Farmer said drug dealers targeting children is nothing new, so he wants parents to be aware.
“Knowing that children are going to be a vulnerable group that are out there trick or treating, so we have to be at a high level of attention,” Farmer said.
