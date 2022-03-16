Sheriff Clint Shrum has confirmed the death of an inmate at the Grundy County Detention Facility Monday.
Sheriff Shrum says 30-year-old Rachel Rollins was found deceased at approximately 7 a.m. on March 14.
Rollins was arrested on March 11, 2022, by the 12th Judicial Drug Task Force for manufacture / sell / possession of heroin for resale.
Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum stated that Rollins was housed in a cell by herself and it appears she may have passed from some type of medical issue.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has been requested to conduct the investigation. This is standard procedure for custodial deaths.
Rollins’ body was sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.