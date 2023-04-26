As part of National Drug Endangered Child Awareness Day, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has shared how you can help children you suspect are living in a dangerous environment due to drugs.
According to TBI, 42,581 allegations of drug-endangered children were reported in Tennessee last year.
The vision of the Tennessee Alliance for Drug Endangered Children is that every child in Tennessee has the opportunity to experience a safe and healthy childhood free from the use of drugs and the effects of drug exposure.
If you suspect a child is drug-endangered, contact 1-877-866-6384, or to report suspected child abuse and neglect, contact the Tennessee Department of Children's Services at 1-877-237-0004. In case of an emergency or life-threatening situation, call 911.
