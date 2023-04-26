National Alliance for Drug Endangered Children

As part of National Drug Endangered Child Awareness Day, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has shared how you can help children you suspect are living in a dangerous environment due to drugs.

According to TBI, 42,581 allegations of drug-endangered children were reported in Tennessee last year.

The vision of the Tennessee Alliance for Drug Endangered Children is that every child in Tennessee has the opportunity to experience a safe and healthy childhood free from the use of drugs and the effects of drug exposure.

If you suspect a child is drug-endangered, contact 1-877-866-6384, or to report suspected child abuse and neglect, contact the Tennessee Department of Children's Services at 1-877-237-0004. In case of an emergency or life-threatening situation, call 911.

