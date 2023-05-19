Trevor Casteel TBI fugitive
TBI

The TBI says a man wanted by Nashville police could be in the Chattanooga area.

According to a tweet by the TBI, Trevor Casteel is wanted on charges of rape and kidnapping.

If you see him or have any information about his location, please call 615-742-7463.

