The number of people being blackmailed or having their identity stolen has increased dramatically in Tennessee, according to TBI's 2022 crime report.
"Identity theft remains the most frequent reported fraud by far across North America," said Michele Mason, President of the Better Business Bureau.
Michele Mason says these days, everyone is a target for identity theft and extortion, not just the elderly.
The 2022 crime report from the TBI shows a 26% increase in reported identity theft cases and a 77% increase in extortion or blackmail cases.
Much of the time, this occurs during scam calls.
"And unfortunately, with caller id spoofing, they can make it look very legitimate by putting the name of a police department or a courthouse, something like that; it might even be that you got called to jury duty and didn't show up and now there is going to be a penalty," said Mason.
Mason says ID spoofing calls are the primary tool scammers are using.
Another common tactic is people on social media pretending to be friends or family members.
"Here's a product I just tried... or click on this link; even just clicking on a link to a website could open you up for spyware and malware," said Mason.
Mason suggests updating your computer's antivirus software and scanning your computer for malware.
Also, ensure your passwords are not all the same or too simple.
"Try not to give out information, or click on any links, or visit sites that aren't the correct ones, but also checking and keeping an eye on your information so you don't see signs of a compromise," said Mason.
Mason tells us card skimmers at gas station pumps, or ATMs have become sophisticated and are hard to spot. She says checking your bank accounts regularly and reporting any discrepancies is wise.
"Most banks will work with you as long as you're reporting something with in 60 days, but once it gets beyond that it gets more difficult, so it's really important you're staying on top of your finances," said Mason.