The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues its investigative work in the case of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells from Hawkins County.
Summer Wells remains the subject of an ongoing AMBER Alert.
"On June 15, 2021, Summer Wells disappeared, leading to one of the most exhaustive and involved missing child cases we've ever investigated," the TBI said in a tweet. "Though we have no new details to share publicly, rest assured: We’re continuing to chase every lead in order to find Summer."
Summer, who was 5 when she disappeared, turned 7 in February.
On Wednesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released an age progression image that shows what she may look like today.
Summer Wells remains the subject of an ongoing AMBER Alert. Thanks to forensic artists with @missingkids, we have an age progression image that shows what Summer may look like today. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/HgsKcS9i7e— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 14, 2023
The family has created a virtual-style vigil as Thursday marks two years since the Summer Wells went missing from her Hawkins County home.
If you have any credible information about what may have happened to her or where she is, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.