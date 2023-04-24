It's been two weeks since a double arson happened at a business in Grundy County and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help finding the person responsible.
The owners of Sam's Place in Coalmont say someone threw a molotov cocktail through their window twice on Easter weekend. The second time, they set the store on fire.
"It hurts my heart that someone could do this," said Lyn Wofford, whose older cousin, Sam Creighton, owned the store for almost 40 years. "He was the most giving, generous person you would ever meet. But he didn't want recognition for that. He wanted to do it anonymously."
Wofford has fond memories spending much of her childhood at Sam's Place, a general store turned cafe in the heart of Coalmont.
She would spend many days stocking shelves at the store with Sam and her Uncle Bob, who owned the store before passing it down to Sam.
She would often fill bags of food and clothing to give away to people in the town who needed it most.
"Growing up in that little store, I learned just such wonderful, valuable lessons about giving," recalled Wofford.
Sam eventually took it over until he died on Easter Sunday in 2012. Wofford said she bought it to save its life and its history.
"It had no real amenities other than a lot of laughter," said Wofford. "A lot of the world's problems they thought were being solved sitting around that old pot-bellied stove."
Charred walls and debris now fill the store where Wofford and the small town of Coalmont have countless happy memories.
Wofford said she wants to see the person responsible held accountable.
"Something that's been there for 100 years plus should be saved, if possible," said Wofford. "I'm wishing them the best and I'm hoping that something good can come of this."
If you know anything about the fire at Sam's Place, call the TBI arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017. The agency is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.