The TBI needs leads in a cold case out of Grundy County. Josh Day went missing two years ago while four-wheeling with his friends.
Josh Day's mom, Cindy Day, said he was supposed to go camping with his dad the day he went missing, but told his parents he was meeting up with some friends instead. That was July of 2020. They haven't seen him since.
“I said Josh get out of it. You need to go with your daddy. Cause he wants you to go camping. And he said 'Mom, I would if I could, but I can't. I have to do this one thing,’” Day told us.
Josh would not tell his mother what that one thing was.
He went four-wheeling with some friends in the Fiery Gizzard Trail area between Marion and Grundy counties but what happened during that time remains a mystery.
Cindy's husband received a call from someone in the middle of that night saying they were worried about Josh. The next morning, Josh had not come home and his family contacted police.
"We had dogs and helicopters and planes and everything out there to try to find him, but he was nowhere to be found,” Day said.
His four-wheeler was located during the search and dogs found his scent near a cabin out there. But that's all there is to work with right now.
A mother's intuition says her son is dead.
"I felt instantly that he was hurt, and I don't know how to explain it, but as a parent, I literally could feel his pain,” she told us.
Two years, no body, and no answers has been agonizing. She's begging anyone to come forward.
"I know though that somebody knows exactly what happened. I believe that if they will just say what they know, that God can give them peace,” Day told us.
Cindy is not angry or vengeful but wants the facts and to be able to lay her son to rest properly.
“I find it very disrespectful that my son's body is somewhere laying either outside or laying somewhere, and that it's not in a rightful grave,” Day said.
Josh's family misses his fun-loving spirit and big heart. They can't wait to be reunited one day.
"Josh loved to hug and he'd hug so tight. I'll never get to feel that again. That is so sad. I wish I could hug him one more time,” Day said.
If you have any information or tips, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.