The TBI and Memphis Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.
Eliza "Liza" Fletcher, 34, went missing Friday morning when she was forced into a car while on a run.
It happened in midtown Memphis at 4:30am.
Liza is 5'6," weighs 137lbs, and has brown hair and green eyes.
She was last seen wearing a pink athletic top with purple shorts.
If you have seen Liza, recognize the vehicle, or have any information about where she could be, contact the TBI immediately at 1-800-TBI-FIND or call 911.