The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old man from Rutherford County on Monday.
Richard Cherry has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
#TNSilverAlert: We need your help to find Richard Cherry, who is missing from Rutherford County.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) April 10, 2023
The 65-year-old is 6', 170 lbs., with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
Spot him? Call @RCTNSheriff or 1-800-TBI-FIND!
1/X pic.twitter.com/tiiWcNnn4n
He was last seen wearing a a white t-shirt and blue jeans, the TBI said.
Cherry may be driving a 2017 black Jeep Patriot, with TN tag 653-BDNX.
He is 6' and weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes.
If you spot him, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.