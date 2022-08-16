VictorFreemanSilverAlert.jpg

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Tuesday morning for a 73-year-old Rhea County man who went missing.

Victor Freeman is described as 6'2" tall, 210 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Freeman was last seen wearing a pink shirt, brown pants, black shoes, and a black back brace.

The Rhea County Sheriff's Department says that family members shared that Freeman has Dementia, Alzheimer’s, and bipolar disorder.

Freeman was seen driving a white Buick Enclave, unknown year, with a TN temporary tag.

If you see Freeman, you are asked to call 423-775-7837 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

